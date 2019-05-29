Check Out These Impressive Custom Hunter x Hunter Kicks

Hunter x Hunter is one of the most popular battle shonen series around, giving us the story of Gon and his friends as they attempt to first obtain their license exams, and then once doing, so navigate the world of Hunters while saving their friends. While the series itself is currently on hiatus, one fan decided to take his love of the series up a notch by creating some really fantastic sneakers that any HxH nut would be proud to make a part of their collection.

Reddit User MrStealUrMemes decided to share his work with Hunter x Hunter fans that he created using a white pair of sneakers and a sharpie!

Gon in action has always been something to see, the young fishermen displaying inhuman strength and speed in his search for his father. While his shoes themselves are nothing to write home about, these would make for a great pair to show off if you are a big fan of the series. Gon continues powering up from episode to episode, or chapter to chapter if you read the manga, changing from a happy go lucky boy to a full blown brawler in the sense of Goku and Midoriya (though Gon remains carefree of course)

Like other anime, the fashion in Hunter x Hunter ranges from the mundane to the bizarre with Gon normally wearing a green uniform or simple tank top. Characters like the villain Hisako however revel in their garishness. Dressed in the outfit that you’d see being worn by a character in the circus, we doubt that we’d see him wearing something close to these sneakers during a battle. When the series returns from hiatus, we’ll be sure to keep an eye out on any returning and/or new fashion trends appearing.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.