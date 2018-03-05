‘Hunter x Hunter’ Fans Really Want Its Ongoing Arc To Get Animated

Hunter x Hunter just celebrated its 20th Anniversary recently, but even with such a dedicated fan base and long manga run, the series is still hit with troubles. Whether it’s due to Togashi’s hiatuses slowing down the production of the series, or the fact that it already has two anime adaptations, the series does not have a currently running anime.

But fans definitely wish this weren’t the case, especially with the kind of character designs of the current “Succession Contest” arc.

The “Succession Content” arc is the eighth story of Hunter x Hunter overall, and started around Chapter 349. This arc is mainly psychological as it involves the 14 children who could inherit the throne of the Kakin Empire. On the route to the Dark Continent, the Succession Contest begins on board a giant Black Whale ship. In this contest, the 14 children must kill each other as the sole surviving member of the royal Princes will become the next king of Kakin. The catch here is, however, that the princes cannot kill each other with their own hands as each one is granted a special nen Guardian Beast.

These Guardian Beasts are why fans want to see the series animated again, because each beast is tailored to the Prince’s personalities and with that, come the most monstrous forms in the series to date. These are detailed, grotesque beasts that are far different than anything else in the series and are more akin to the demonic beasts Togashi drew in his last work, Yu Yu Hakusho.

But whether or not a future anime adapts this arc, fans would just be happy to see the series given life once again.

Premium Bandai is currently selling a replica set of its Greed Island card game. It runs 8,800 yen (about $78 USD) and Premium Bandai will be taking orders through February with shipment beginning in April. If this seems like it would be too cumbersome but you still want to show off your love of Hunter x Hunter, you can do so with Premium Bandai’s other replica offering, the Beatle 07.

Hunter x Hunter is also launching an official collaboration with ANimate cafe in Japan from April 17 to May 13. You can check out more information on the official website (which you can check out here), and fans who vist the shop can purchase small charms featuring the series’ characters like Gon, Killua, Kurapika, Leorio, and even the deadly members of the Phantom Troupe in adorable service maid uniforms.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

The series first ran in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in March 1998. Unfortunately, the series has gone on a number of hiatuses ever since 2006 which were most likely incurred by bouts of illness Togashi experienced when publishing his last work, Yu Yu Hakusho. The series has run for 360 chapters, and been collected into 47 volumes as of 2017. It’s one of Shueisha’s most successful selling series with over 66 million copies sold in Japan.