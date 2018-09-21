‘Hunter x Hunter’ Shares First Post-Hiatus Color Spread

Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter will finally be returning from its latest hiatus on September 24, but fans in Japan have already seen some of the newest chapter of the manga themselves. The biggest reveal? The cool new color page for the series’ return.

Although they’re not too involved with the Dark Continent arc, the color page features a cool new look at Gon, Killua, and Leorio to get fans properly excited for the next phase of the arc.

Hunter X Hunter Color Page pic.twitter.com/ZnLdQNXmic — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) September 20, 2018

The funniest part of the color page, and Horikoshi’s way of having fun, is what each character is saying on the color page. They are each commenting that they haven’t been seen in the series in a while (as the Dark Continent arc has been more Kurapika and side-character focused), but fans are just happy to have the series back and going again.

Thanks to Viz Media, fans still have time to catch up on the current Dark Continent arc of the manga. From now until September 24, fans can now brush up on 40 of the latest chapters of the manga. The Dark Continent arc spans from Chapter 340 of the series to the current Chapter 380, and now fans can read it completely for free for a limited time.

The Dark Continent Arc of the series has been one of the most intense, and densely packed yet as it contains the mysterious and deadly Succession Contest. Involving the 14 children who could inherit the throne of the Kakin Empire, they must kill each other as the sole surviving member of the royal family will become the next king of Kakin. The catch here is, however, that the princes cannot kill each other with their own hands as each one is granted a special Nen Guardian Beast. Using their wits, and treacherous natures and folly alliances, the royal family must figure out how to kill their siblings stealthily.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.