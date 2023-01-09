New Hunter x Hunter Promo Highlights Hisoka vs. Chrollo

Hunter x Hunter is highlights Hisoka and Chrollo's big fight with a special new promo showing off some of the manga's best moments in a cool new way! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series returned last year with new chapters of the series following a near four year long hiatus, but at the end of the 400th chapter released, it was confirmed that the series would be going on another hiatus once more. It definitely hit hard considering what the series is starting to set up, and especially so now that some of the fan favorites are coming into the spotlight in the new arcs at last.

One of the biggest points of interest in the new chapters released last year was the fact that Hisoka made his grand return to the series following his loss to Chrollo in the arc before. It's this major moment that's highlighted in a special new trailer celebrating the continuing Yoshihiro Togashi art exhibition now running in Japan, and fans got a cool new look at the two characters with this slick promo showing off why fans love them so much. You can check it out below:

When is Hunter x Hunter Coming Back?

Hunter x Hunter officially crossed its 400 chapters published milestone with its recent return, but the franchise will be going on hiatus for an undetermined amount of time from this point on. Shueisha did give fans some hope that the wait for the next chapter wouldn't be as long as the series is teased that it will be released with something other than a weekly schedule in a statement to fans about the hiatus, "Thank you for reading Hunter x Hunter. As for the publication of the manga, Chapter 401, and after, we have discussed with Togashi about his health condition, and as a result, we have decided to publish Hunter x Hunter in a format other than weekly serialization."

The details about the manga's return are still being kept under wraps at the time of this writing as Shueisha's editorial department works with Togashi and his health issues, so now fans are once more playing the waiting game for the next big chapter of the series!