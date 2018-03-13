‘Hunter x Hunter’ Creator Comments On Chrollo v Hisoka

Fans have loved reading Hunter x Hunter since the manga has come back from hiatus, but one of the reasons fans felt the sting of the hiatus is because the series featured one of the best fights in the series right before it took its break.

The long-awaited fight between Chrollo and Hisoka in Hunter x Hunter was one of the best fights in the series, and it’s no wonder that’s the case after finding out Togashi was aiming to make it as fun and cool of a fight as possible.

As spotted by Twitter user @OfficialHxH, Volume 34 of the Hunter x Hunter manga features commentary from series creator Yoshihiro Togashi on the fight between the two baddies. Citing the manga Dokaben, Togashi stated that he set out from the jump to make the two characters as cool as possible, “I love stories where the enemies of the protagonist fight each other…I took care to let both of them show their manhood and also portray a clear, decisive outcome – while fun, a tough thing to do.”

Fans will certainly agree that Togashi was able to accomplish this goal given the use of the entire crowd, violent attacks, and intelligently laid out. The other hilarious thing Togashi managed to work in was a flip on a common trope, “The other thing I wanted to do was have someone say ‘I’ll win 100 percent!’ and then really do it. The guy who says something like that? Generally loses.”

Togashi is well known for using shonen action tropes to his advantage in his stories, either flipping expectations or fulfilling them in an interesting way, and it’s great to see that he used that mentality to add an extra layer of humor to a fight between two violent types of characters. It’s one of the many reasons fans love the series.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

