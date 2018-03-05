‘Hunter x Hunter’ Just Had A Rather Hilarious Death

Hunter X Hunter may not have an anime currently running, but fans are delighted to see the manga back in action ever since it was brought back from its most recent hiatus. The battles in the current Succession Contest arc are so well done, fans are still surprised to see where they’ll go.

Which is why the latest death in the manga comes as such a hilarious surprise, as someone died on the toilet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As built up through the Succession Contest arc, the “battles” are all based in nen as the Princes are all trying to assassinate each other but must work their way through each other’s bodyguards first. As each one makes small steps forward in the latest chapter, in trying to figure out what each other’s guardian beasts do, the deaths have become far more random.

Which is why the toilet death took fans by surprise. It’s a nameless bodyguard who happened to let his guard down in enemy territory, but now the mystery is what enemy managed to drain him dry while he was defenseless and sitting on the toilet. Sure it’s deadly, doesn’t mean it’s any less funny.

Premium Bandai is currently selling a replica set of its Greed Island card game. It runs 8,800 yen (about $78 USD) and Premium Bandai will be taking orders through February with shipment beginning in April. If this seems like it would be too cumbersome but you still want to show off your love of Hunter x Hunter, you can do so with Premium Bandai’s other replica offering, the Beatle 07.

Hunter x Hunter is also launching an official collaboration with ANimate cafe in Japan from April 17 to May 13. You can check out more information on the official website (which you can check out here), and fans who vist the shop can purchase small charms featuring the series’ characters like Gon, Killua, Kurapika, Leorio, and even the deadly members of the Phantom Troupe in adorable service maid uniforms.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

The series first ran in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in March 1998. Unfortunately, the series has gone on a number of hiatuses ever since 2006 which were most likely incurred by bouts of illness Togashi experienced when publishing his last work, Yu Yu Hakusho. The series has run for 360 chapters, and been collected into 47 volumes as of 2017. It’s one of Shueisha’s most successful selling series with over 66 million copies sold in Japan.