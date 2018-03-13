‘Hunter x Hunter’ Just Revealed A ‘Death Note’ Easter Egg

Hunter x Hunter has been making its way through the Succession Contest arc, so fans have been highly appreciative of the series since it made its return from hiatus. Along with returning characters and horrifying new art, the arc has also brought back a Phantom Troupe with an all new lineup.

And as the Phantom Troupe were finalizing their plan in the last chapter of the manga, the series also mad a strange reference to another popular series, Death Note, as a result of Chrollo’s power.

After it’s revealed that Hisoka had hired Illumi Zoldyck to kill him, in order to get the fight between the two they both want, Illumi had joined the Phantom Troupe and they have boarded the Black Whale ship in order to hunt down and kill Hisoka who is hiding somewhere on the boat.

After Chrollo sends the Phantom Troupe their own separate ways, Shizuku and Bonolenov ask Chrollo whether or not they can tag along with him since their nen powers are not a good match for Hisoka’s sticky nen abilities. Then Shizuku asks Chrollo to read her future, but he tells her that it’s no longer in his notebook.

Shizuku is taken aback by this, and Chrollo asks whether or not she knows what that means. She does, and then says “That book of yours Boss, it’s pretty much like a Death Note isn’t it?”

Chrollo hesitates to answer before Bonolenov, who’s also nervous, says “…Shizuku, keep your thoughts to yourself, yeah?” It’s a small reference to Tsugumi Ohba’s series, but it’s also a small proof to why fans are always in love with Togashi’s work. Even his villains are allowed small glimpses of humanity and humor such as this.

Hunter x Hunter is also launching an official collaboration with ANimate cafe in Japan from April 17 to May 13. You can check out more information on the official website (which you can check out here), and fans who vist the shop can purchase small charms featuring the series’ characters like Gon, Killua, Kurapika, Leorio, and even the deadly members of the Phantom Troupe in adorable service maid uniforms.

Premium Bandai is currently selling a replica set of its Greed Island card game. It runs 8,800 yen (about $78 USD) and Premium Bandai will be taking orders through February with shipment beginning in April. If this seems like it would be too cumbersome but you still want to show off your love of Hunter x Hunter, you can do so with Premium Bandai’s other replica offering, the Beatle 07.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

The series first ran in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in March 1998. Unfortunately, the series has gone on a number of hiatuses ever since 2006 which were most likely incurred by bouts of illness Togashi experienced when publishing his last work, Yu Yu Hakusho. The series has run for 360 chapters, and been collected into 47 volumes as of 2017. It’s one of Shueisha’s most successful selling series with over 66 million copies sold in Japan.

