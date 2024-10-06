Hunter x Hunter Finally Returns After 90 Week Hiatus: Read

Hunter x Hunter is finally back with a brand new chapter after a nearly 90 week long hiatus, so it's time to jump back into the classic manga series. Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter series is no stranger to taking long hiatuses in between chapters due to Togashi's poor health. After returning for ten new chapters of the series back in 2022, Shueisha had announced that Togashi would be entering a new hiatus for the series again. Following the creator's returning to work on the manga earlier in the year, fans are now getting to see the fruit of that labor with a brand new entry.

Hunter x Hunter has been on hiatus since the release of Chapter 400 back in December 2022, and it has been nearly 90 weeks since that last new entry. This is far from the longest wait in between new entries (with the hiatus before this one lasting for four years), so fans were ready to wait for the long haul if necessary. But as Shueisha continues to work with Togashi and care for the creator's better health, the series is now moving into a much different kind of release schedule as Hunter x Hunter continues through the Succession Contest and beyond.

Hunter x Hunter Reveals New Manga Schedule

With the release of Hunter x Hunter Chapter 401 in the newest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine (which you can find here through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library), Shueisha has also announced some changes to the manga's schedule to continue to support Yoshihiro Togashi's health. As announced when Hunter x Hunter went on hiatus back in 2022, Togashi will be resuming work on the manga with a non-weekly scheduled format. Shueisha is committed to releasing new chapters of the series as they are finished at Togashi's pace, and that means it won't be releasing every single week.

Shueisha previously released the following statement about its new schedule, "As for the publication of the manga, Chapter 401, and after, we have discussed with Togashi about his health condition, and as a result, we have decided to publish Hunter x Hunter in a format other than weekly serialization. Togashi-Sensei will continue to write the following chapters, and the editorial department will continue to support him until the completion of the manga." So fans can still expect to see new chapters, but they will be launched at an irregular pace.

What Happens in Hunter x Hunter Chapter 401?

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 401 continues with the next major step of the Succession Contest arc. While the previous ten chapters brought in the Phantom Troupe and revealed what they were doing within the Black Whale ship heading to the Dark Continent, this newest chapter returns its focus to Kurapika as he continues to make his way through the secrecy and the politics of the Succession Contest. Each move needs to be made secretly, and without raising any kind of suspicion.

But the latest chapter also makes a huge step forward by revealing that Beyond Netero has many secret children, and one of them is actually in the mix with the Succession Contest. It's adding more wrinkles to what will be going down in this deadly game of cat and mouse, and with Hunter x Hunter now back in the works, Togashi needs to make sure that he's still minding his better health while moving the story forward. And fans are willing to wait for as long as it will take if it means Togashi's still as healthy as he possibly could be in this situation.