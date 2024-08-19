Hunter x Hunter Announces October 2024 Return Date

This is not a drill, guys. Hunter x Hunter has been on its latest hiatus for over a year, but soon, the hit series will return to print. Today, the team at Shueisha announced the manga’s comeback, and Hunter x Hunter will make its return in early October.

According to Shueisha, Hunter x Hunter will resume publication on October 7 in Japan when issue #45 goes live. Of course, the time difference between Japan and the United States means readers overseas will get the comeback a day early. Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app will post the new chapter on October 6 in the United States, so readers can plan accordingly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hunter x Hunter Manga Return Announcement Video pic.twitter.com/AGQD0wKODg — Hunter❌Hunter (@HxHSource) August 19, 2024

As you can imagine, Hunter x Hunter fans are eating up this announcement. It has been more than a year since Hunter x Hunter was included in Weekly Shonen Jump. The manga’s most recent comeback took place at the end of 2022 and that tour ran through the start of 2023. Prior to that, the Hunter x Hunter manga had been on hiatus for about two years, and Yoshihiro Togashi’s hit manga has been juggling hiatuses since 2006.

Of course, the artist has never been shy about the reason for these hiatuses. Hunter x Hunter may be a hit, but no amount of work is worth jeopardizing your health over. For decades now, Togashi has been dealing with chronic health issues including severe back pain. The physical act of drawing is said to be excruciating for Togashi, but that hasn’t stopped him from retiring completely. When able, the artist is working with his team to finish out Hunter x Hunter, so fans are always eager to cheer on the creator.

If you want to check out Hunter x Hunter, you can find the manga on the Shonen Jump app as well as Manga Plus. You can also check out the anime that Madhouse brought to life back in 2011. The show is streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. So for more info on Togashi’s hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Gon might be a country boy, but he has high aspirations. Despite his Aunt Mito’s protests, Gon decides to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a legendary Hunter. The Hunter hopefuls begin their journey by storm-tossed ship, where Gon meets Leorio and Kurapika, the only other applicants who aren’t devastated by bouts of seasickness. Having survived the terrors of the high seas, Gon and his companions now have to prove their worth in a variety of tests in order to find the elusive Exam Hall. And once they get there, will they ever leave alive…?”

What do you make of this latest Hunter x Hunter update? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!