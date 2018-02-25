‘Hunter x Hunter’ Reveals New Nen Beast And One Awkward Crush

Hunter x Hunter has returned from its latest hiatus, and fans are elated to see the manga return. It’s currently in the middle of the Succession Contest arc, and this has introduced a whole new way of battle: Nen Beasts.

The latest chapter of the manga introduced a ton of new Nen Beasts for the Princes, and introduced one awkward crush that fans quite get out of their heads.

First is Prince Tyson’s beast, a giant floating eyeball which deals out happiness in exchange for his follower’s loyal support. Prince Camilla’s beast can control people at will when certain conditions are met, Prince Tubeppa’s beast can produce many toxins and chemicals within its body, Prince Luzuran’s is a giant insect that sets a trap that activates when someone acts on a desire, and finally, Prince Halkenberg’s beast is one that collects and enhances the energy of his followers when their thoughts are all the same.

As for the strange crush that appears during the chapter, Biscuit and Hanzo agree to teach a new set of bodyguards (much like Kurapika is doing) all about nen and its ability. To prove this, Biscuit reveals her true form. This tall, muscular form takes one bodyguard by surprise, but not in the way you would expect at first.

He asks how could someone so beautiful could exist, and marvels at the “icy enchanting, yet sinister contour of her trapezius to her deltoids…and the cruel silent dominance of her bulging quadriceps.” With this crush, he definitely agrees to be taught by Biscuit and now hangs onto her like a lovestruck puppy. It’s certainly taken fans by surprise for its oddness.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

The series first ran in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in March 1998. Unforunately, the series has gone on a number of hiatuses ever since 2006 which were most likely incurred by bouts of illness Togashi experienced when publishing his last work, Yu Yu Hakusho. The series has run for 360 chapters, and been collected into 47 volumes as of 2017. It’s one of Shueisha’s most successful selling series with over 66 million copies sold in Japan.

Hunter x Hunter was then adapted into two different anime series. One series ran from 1999 to 2001 from Nippon Animation and lasted for 62 episodes. The second adaptation, produced by Madhouse, ran from 2011 to 2014.

Premium Bandai is currently selling a replica set of its Greed Island card game. It runs 8,800 yen (about $78 USD) and Premium Bandai will be taking orders through February with shipment beginning in April. If this seems like it would be too cumbersome but you still want to show off your love of Hunter x Hunter, you can do so with Premium Bandai’s other replica offering, the Beatle 07.