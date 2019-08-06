Hunter x Hunter To Get Official SuperGroupies Collection

Gon and his friends have had to deal with a lot of different life threatening situations in their time trying to become hunters, and then subsequently, using their hunters’ status in gaining their ultimate goals. One thing that they could have used more on during their travels was a variety of bags to hold their wares, such as Gon’s fishing pole or Leorio’s briefcase. SuperGroupies is looking to remedy that issue for fans of the series in the real world with a brand new line of Hunter x Hunter goods, bags, and wallets!

Twitter Source AitaiKuji shared the first details about the upcoming line that promises to offer fans specializing goods that reflect numerous Hunter x Hunter characters in their designs:

Japanese fashion brand @SuperGroupiesEN is releasing their very first Hunter x Hunter collaboration goods, featuring intricately themed bags and wallets for Gon, Killua, Kurapika, Leorio, Hisoka, and the Phantom Troupe!

The various bags, and other merchandise that is shown here, do a good job of styling each item after their individual HxH characters. You can tell instantly that Hisoka’s wallet was designed specifically for the assassin character that gives Gon such a difficult time throughout the series. Though we doubt that these bags will come with deadly playing cards, as is Hisoka’s usual method of bringing down opponents. Other characters who will be featured with SuperGroupies include Gon, Killua, Kurapika, Leorio, Hisoka, and members of the Phantom Troupe to name a few.

Hunter x Hunter has had fans disappointed as of late with the numerous hiatuses that the manga has seen, with the anime wrapping up production for quite some time in hopes that one day the story will continue once again. We don’t know necessarily when the series will return, but we do know that there are scores of fans that are still eagerly awaiting for the franchise’s comeback to this day. Maybe these different pieces of merchandise will help keep the HxH delays at bay?

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.