‘Hunter x Hunter’ Just Included Some Intense Real-Life Easter Eggs

Hunter x Hunter fans have been really appreciating the manga ever since series creator Yoshihiro Togashi brought the series back from its last hiatus and it’s because he’s been setting up a huge clash within a small space.

As he adds yet another character and layer to the current Succession Contest arc, Togashi made several intense references to real life events in the latest chapter of the series.

In Chapter 378 of the series, Togahi introduced the head of the Heil-ly Family, Morena Prude, who has an illegitimate claim to crown and has been marked with two cuts on her face to prove so. Her anger at this also revealed a stranger Nen power which gives her followers enhanced strength and her vow to take out the entire world.

She states “In order to rip down this sh*thole of a world,” and in that same panel, Togashi makes many dark references to real life events. Spanning everything from starving children in Africa, terrorists holding others hostage, lynchings, starving children in the streets, and gauche displays of lust and gluttony (you can see all the references made here, thanks to OfficialHxH).

It’s an intense mirror into the real world fans certainly did not expect to experience within the chapter, but this already goes far into establishing Morena Prude’s emotional stance and even makes her a bit of a relatable villain in comparison to all of the other moving pieces in the Succession Contest arc.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

The series first ran in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in March 1998. Unfortunately, the series has gone on a number of hiatuses ever since 2006 which were most likely incurred by bouts of illness Togashi experienced when publishing his last work, Yu Yu Hakusho. The series has run for 360 chapters, and been collected into 47 volumes as of 2017. It’s one of Shueisha’s most successful selling series with over 66 million copies sold in Japan.