‘Hunter x Hunter’s Creator Pays Homage To ‘Sailor Moon’

One of the most famous couples in the manga and anime industry is the power couple of Hunter x Hunter‘s Yoshihiro Togashi and Sailor Moon‘s Naoko Takeuchi. The two have often slipped references into each other’s works, and a major reflection of this goes back to the very early days of Hunter x Hunter.

In the first volume for Hunter x Hunter released in 1999, Togashi paid tribute to Takeuchi’s Sailor Moon by thanking her at the end of the volume.

Togashi, author of HUNTER X HUNTER is married to Sailor Moon creator Naoko Takeuchi. this page is from the first HXH volume back in 99.. MANGA ARTISTS SLIDING INTO THE DMS pic.twitter.com/mwlZYasWyf — 『false』 신태섭 (@fals1fy) March 1, 2018

While this reference is more overt, the two have managed to slip each other’s series as Easter Eggs. For example, the Hunter x Hunter‘s game Greed Island can be seen during an arcade scene of Sailor Moon Crystal. Togashi’s series paid back this kindness during the Zoldyck Family arc where Killua’s sister Alluka played with toy versions of Sailor Moon characters.

This, of course, pales in comparison to Togashi’s most overt tribute to Takeuchi in his previous series Yu Yu Hakusho. When Koenma shows up to watch Yusuke in the Dark Tournament, he wears a disguise to avoid being spotted. That disguise? The incredibly recognizeable look of Sailor Moon‘s Tuxedo Mask.

