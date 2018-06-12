‘Hunter x Hunter’ Creator Opens Up About the Series’ Future

Shueisha celebrated both its 50th Anniversary of Weekly Shonen Jump and the 20th Anniversary of Hunter x Hunter with an interview with series creator Yoshihiro Togashi in which he dished on formerly unknown things such as the inspiration behind Gon, and how he came up with the series.

But the most interesting thing is his idea for the future of the series. Along with admitting that he’d like to finish Hunter x Hunter, Togashi also talked about his hope for the future.

Togashi started when explaining his fear that readers would be bored that it continued by remembering his experience as a Jump fan, “As a reader of Jump myself, I also remember having thought ‘Shouldn’t this manga have just ended here?’ and feeling pissed when it went on and on.”

But he’s comforting by the fact that Hunter x Hunter has a lot going for it, “But Hunter X Hunter as it is now has a lot in it that makes me want to keep on reading, even from my own perspective as a reader.” So for the future, his hope is to just continue writing Hunter x Hunter for as long as fan and Shueisha let him, “And from my perspective as a writer, there are still many things in it left that I want to write, that I would enjoy writing. And so if anyone would be willing to enjoy this ride with me, that is all I can hope for.”

For fans worried about Togashi’s health breaks putting the series on hiatus meaning that the series would never officially end, there’s no need to worry that Togashi wants to keep Hunter x Hunter going for as long as it needs to.

Hunter x Hunter is currently celebrating its 20th Anniversary in a big way. Premium Bandai is now selling a special set of silver earrings modeled after Gon’s big Nen transformation during the Chimera Ant arc. At about 3.5 inches long and 1.2mm wide, these earrings bearing Gon’s silhouette are stylish yet how off how much you love the series. Premium Bandai will soon take pre-orders on their website (which you can find at the link here), and the earrings will set you back 9,999 yen (about $90 USD).

Premium Bandai has been offering plenty of other great items for fans as well for the series’ 20th Anniversary celebration as they are also currently selling a replica set of its Greed Island card game. It runs 8,800 yen (about $78 USD. If this seems like it would be too cumbersome but you still want to show off your love of Hunter x Hunter, you can do so with Premium Bandai’s other replica offering, the Beatle 07.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.