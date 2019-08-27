Hunter x Hunter Shows Off Kurapika, Chrollo Nendoroids

The relationship between Kurapika and Chrollo in Hunter x Hunter is a rocky one to say the least with the latter being party responsible for the murder of the former’s clan. With Kurapika attaining his hunter license alongside Gon and Leorio, the powerful teen manages to use his skill and status to discover Chrollo’s Phantom Troupe, a band of criminals united in thievery and destruction. Now, to further celebrate the series that has had fans waiting with anticipation for its return in both anime and manga formats, new Nendoroids of both Kurapika and Chrollo are being released!

Twitter User Freeing_figure0 shared the first looks at both Chrollo and Kurapika’s Nendoroids, promising Hunter x Hunter fans some new excellent figurines to add to their collection, perhaps tiding over the long wait for the franchise’s story to return:

Kurapika shared several similarities to the anti-hero of Sasuke from the Naruto franchise, though mostly just through situational coincidences. While not a ninja, Kurapika did witness the destruction of his own clan and set himself on a path of revenge, fueling his desire for a hunter’s license to use the advantages that it brings. Said advantages eventually give him the benefit of discovering, and capturing Chrollo, the originator of the Phantom Troupe that took so much from the Hunter x Hunter protagonist.

The Kurta clan came into contact with the Phantom Troupe when the band of thieves attempted to steal the Scarlet Eyes, the actual eyeballs of each member of the Kurta family. Kurapika managed to survive the onslaught, leading him on a path of improvement in order to gain his much desired revenge against the bandits. The revelation of the Phantom Troupe also shines a light on the antagonist Hisoka’s past as he, at one time, was a member as well.

What do you think of these brand new Hunter x Hunter Nendoroids? Do you own any Nendoroid figures currently? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hunter x Hunter series!

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.