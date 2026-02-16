Ichi the Witch Finally Shares Full Look at One of Shonen Jump’s Coolest Forms

Ichi the Witch as been taking the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine by storm ever since it made its debut back in 2024, and the manga series has finally shared a full color look at Ichi’s coolest transformation with its newest cover art. Osamu Nishi and Shiro Usazaki’s original manga series has been positioning itself as one of the major pillars of the magazine’s future, and it’s hard not to see why as it continues to work its way through one of its most intense arcs yet pushing Ichi to a whole new level.

Ichi the Witch is currently in the midst of the Pendulum Seas arc as Ichi and the others have beenf acing off against their strongest Majik threat yet, and things took a turn when King Uroro took over Ichi’s body for a short time. This gave him a cool new look, and now that look is front and center with the cover reveal for Ichi the Witch Volume 7. Coming to shelves in Japan this March, you can check out the new cover art for the series below as shared by publisher Shueisha.

Ichi the Witch Volume 7 Cover Art Highlights Ichi’s Uroro Takeover

Courtesy of Shueisha

Ichi the Witch is now in the Pendulum Seas arc with its latest chapters, and fans are still seeing how the rest of the climax is going to develop. One of the biggest moments from the arc, however, was when Uroro completely took over Ichi’s body. After Ichi had used up all of his power, but failed in his attempt to kill the Octobomb Majik Kizashi, Uroro had enough space and power within Ichi’s body to take it over. This gave Ichi a new look reflecting the King of Majiks, and thanks to this cover art we have its official color scheme now too.

Though Uroro tries to get more control out of Ichi’s body, it’s soon revealed that the two of them made a pact that would allow the King of Majiks to use Ichi’s body freely for five minutes. This was the first time that fans got to see Uroro unleash the full range of his magic power (as Ichi had only been tapping into a small bit of it before), but this doesn’t last long either as Ichi forces his way back into his body and takes control back once more.

What This Form Means for Ichi the Witch’s Future?

Shueisha

With Uroro taking control of Ichi’s body in this way, it’s already started to change him for the future. The latest chapters have explained that Ichi’s body remembers Uroro being in control, and is able to have much more control over the magic in the air around him as a result. It’s not something his body is able to maintain for too long, but it’s clear that this is already a key to making Ichi much stronger in the future. But there’s also even more of a threat.

Uroro was able to take control of Ichi’s body once, and that means he could do it again someday. Though he was still working within Ichi’s rules, and had to give up control when Ichi overpowered him, it does tease that there’s going to be a moment later when Ichi might not be able to fight back. This makes it one of Shonen Jump’s coolest transformations yet, and we’ll just have to see what it leads to.

