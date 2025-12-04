7 Years Later, Shonen Jump’s Darkest Series Finally Nails the Genre’s Coolest Trope

Most Shonen Jump series have a habit of incorporating the genre’s staple tropes, and the latest to do so is arguably its darkest series, and it executes it perfectly. One of the coolest shonen tropes is when the main hero carries a darker entity within them that grants unparalleled power. Often, when these protagonists are cornered or emotionally overwhelmed, that inner monstrosity emerges and wreaks havoc. What makes this trope compelling is how, by the end of such stories, the hero and the darker entity usually merge, becoming something entirely new.

Many shonen heroes have embodied this, and the latest to follow this path is Chainsaw Man, 7 years later since the series was first released, with its protagonist, Denji. The series has been depicting an all-out war against the War Devil, Yoru, the final villain, determined to reshape the world, ending death, and creating a reality where war lasts forever. In the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man, 222, titled “Denji Man,” Yoru prevails in her battle against Denji and decides to turn him into her weapon to complete her plan. However, Denji cleverly tricks her and emerges with a new transformation, clearly a fusion of his consciousness and Pochita’s monstrosity, becoming the newest and possibly final form of his Chainsaw Man transformation.

Chainsaw Man Incorporates the Shonen Genre’s Coolest Trope

Up until this point, Denji’s transformations into Chainsaw Man have been of two types: one where most of his body remains human with only several parts resembling chainsaws, indicating that Denji is in control and able to speak; and another where, when he completely loses himself, Pochita takes over, creating a form that fully represents the monstrous nature of Chainsaw Man devil. While the latter is clearly the stronger form, it has always lacked Denji’s consciousness. In the latest chapter, after being defeated, Denji reverts to his transformation and secretly tricks Yoru by making her believe she lost a game of paper and scissors.

Using this distraction, Denji pulls his cord and transforms into Chainsaw Man once more. As he does, he remarks that Pochita’s strongest devil power and his “high-school-educated genius brain” have combined, confirming that he is in control of this form rather than becoming a mindless beast. This is further supported by the fact that Denji speaks in his newest transformation, teasing Yoru as he transforms. Denji gaining control over the monstrosity and true power of Chainsaw Man may be the key to defeating Yoru, as, despite his seemingly dumb and odd personality, his mindset is very different from others.

Denji has faced many losses in his life, which have shaped his maturity, but growing up poor and needing to be cautious and quick has also made him clever. The trick he used to fool Yoru is just one example of his unusual ingenuity, and it seems that his wits will ultimately help him prevail in this battle. With Denji receiving a new transformation, possibly his last, tentatively dubbed “Denji Man,” it also signals that Chainsaw Man is approaching its end, and it is impressive to see the series embody the shonen genre’s coolest trope in such a powerful way as it nears its conclusion.

