Ichi the Witch Officially Excels Kagurabachi in Latest Update

2025 was a rather dull year for Weekly Shonen Jump, with more manga cancellations compared to newer series gaining popularity. None of the new series released this year, except Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, which is famous because it is Jujutsu Kaisen‘s sequel, could compare to the popularity of Kagurabachi and Ichi the Witch. As the two biggest hits in the magazine right now, despite not getting an anime adaptation yet, Kagurabachi and Ichi the Witch are always in the spotlight. According to this year’s Kono Manga ga Sugoi! award results, Ichi the Witch ranked fourth in the male category, whereas Kagurabachi was 40th in the list of 48 series. It’s a prestigious annual mook (similar to published magazines) series published by Takarajimasha since 2005.

While the first rank holder is an underrated series titled Hon Nara Uru Hodo by Ao Kojima, several Shonen Jump series were also added to the list. Strikeout Pitch by Kyu Sumiyoshi ranked third, even higher than Ichi the Witch. Maison and the Man-Eating Apartment and The JOJOLands also ranked higher than Kagurabachi. The information was shared by @WSJ_manga on X, a reliable source of information regarding all Shonen Jump series. Regardless of the results, it’s evident that Shonen Jump has high expectations for both of these series, considering that it even commenced the 2026 issue with both of them on the cover. It’s out of the ordinary for two series to share the spotlight on a WSJ cover, especially when it’s the first cover of the year.

Ichi the Witch Is a Must-Read For Fantasy Lovers

The series debuted in September last year and quickly became a sensation for its intriguing storyline, unique worldbuilding, lovable characters, and breathtaking art. The story is set in a world where magic exists in the form of Majiks, powerful entities that are considered living spells. In order to use their powers, one must pass difficult trials, and the only ones who can pass those trials are women. There’s no explanation for why only women can acquire Majiks, but that rule has existed since the beginning of time. Hence, no one could’ve expected that a lone hunter living in the mountains would be able to acquire a powerful Majik one day.

The chances were slim, but since the Majik’s trial specifically stated that no woman can defeat him, Ichi came to save the day. The story then continues the boy’s journey as he tries to learn more about the world of magic and comes to terms with his new identity. Ichi’s situation is unique, and even though most witches have accepted him as one of their own, the challenge lies in convincing the public that he isn’t a threat to them. You can read the manga on the official app of Manga Plus and Viz Media’s website, which will also direct you to the links from where you can buy the volumes.

