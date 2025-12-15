Hidden Gem Shonen Jump Anime Sets 2026 Release for Season 2: First Look Revealed

One underrated Shonen Jump series has finally set a release window for its anime comeback, and is celebrating with a new look at Season 2. As 2025’s final anime selections begin to air their final episodes, it’s time to look ahead to a big year of new anime coming in 2026. One of the biggest things to look forward to before the year ends, however, is Shueisha’s upcoming Jump Festa 2026 event where they will be showing off all of their new projects now in the works. And it’s leading to a ton of anime comebacks.

Mission: Yozakura Family is one such comeback. Following the first season of the series wrapping up its run back in 2024, it quickly confirmed that a second season was on the way. But after quite a bit of waiting, it’s now been revealed that Mission: Yozakura Family Season 2 will be making its debut during the Spring 2026 season. To celebrate, it’s also revealed the first look at its new episodes with a special announcement poster that you can check out below.

What to Know for Mission: Yozakura Family Season 2

Courtesy of Shueisha

Mission: Yozakura Family Season 2 will be making its debut in Japan in April 2026 as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, but international release plans have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. It’s likely going to have a returning voice cast, but its potential returning cast or studio has yet to be confirmed either. But what has been revealed is that it will feature the new opening theme titled “What’s ‘Family’” as performed by Sakurazaka46. Thankfully, it likely won’t be too much longer before we find out more about the new season.

Mission: Yozakura Family has revealed that it’s going to be one of the many franchises that Shueisha is planning to show off during the upcoming Jump Festa 2026 event. Taking place over the December 20-21 weekend, this event is where Shueisha shows off all of the new anime and manga projects that they will have in the works for the next year and beyond. It’s yet to be revealed what else Mission: Yozakura Family could show for Season 2, but this first look is a good head start for what else could be coming our way.

Where to Catch Up With Mission: Yozakura Family

Shueisha

Hitsuji Gondaira’s Mission: Yozakura Family wrapped up its manga run with Weekly Shonen Jump magazine at the start of 2025, so there’s plenty of runway for the anime to cover with this new season. And because the manga ended earlier this year, this is going to be the first bit of new material released for the franchise in some time. That’s plenty of reason to be excited, so you’re going to want to seek out the first season of the series if you have yet to see it.

Mission: Yozakura Family is now streaming with Hulu in the United States, and there’s a good chance that the second season is going to be streaming with the platform again unless there’s a shake up with the licenses. The series tells a story about a boy who ends up wrapped up in the terrifying missions of a powerful spy family, and a married couple at the center of it all who support each other every step of the way. There’s nothing else really like it.

