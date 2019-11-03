This Inuyasha Cosplay Perfectly Unleashes Tessaiga

It has been quite some time since Inuyasha put out any new stories, but the series is thriving even today. The fan-favorite title helped popularize anime on late-night TV in the U.S., leaving Inuyasha with all sorts of fans. Despite his dramatic quirks, Inuyasha has come to be seen by fans as one of anime’s top heroes, and one cosplayer decided to embrace that status for himself.

Not long ago, a well-known cosplayer on Instagram called Phil Mizuno shared their take on Inuyasha. The shoot, which you can find below, imagines Inuyasha in top form as he rocks the fearsome sword known as Tessaiga.

“Finally shot Inuyasha with this bad boy today,” the cosplayer shared.

As you can see, the bad boy being referred to is none other than a sword. Mizuno is armed in costume with a sword worthy of Inuyasha and his whole brood. Even Sesshomaru would be a bit envious of this huge sword!

To start, the cosplay brings Inuyasha’s iconic red outfit to light in bright color. The loose outfit is perfectly draped for the photoshoot, and you can only assume the flea yokai Myoga is sitting atop Inuyasha’s shoulder here.

The sword is the focal piece of this cosplay, and it is quite spot-on to the one seen in the show. With its hilt topped with fur, Tessaiga is a marvel in both length and width. This legendary sword is one that could seen Cloud from Final Fantasy VII running, and Mizuno’s cosplay uses it to its full extent.

Originally created by Rumiko Takahashi for Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in 1996, Inuyasha‘s synopsis reads as follows: “After falling into an old well and into ancient Japan, Kagome discovers that her destiny is linked to the dog-like half demon called Inuyasha! As Kagome learns more about her connection to the past and to Inuyasha, she comes into conflict with the terrible demons that are drawn to the Shikon Jewel, including Inuyasha’s own half brother, Sesshomaru. Finding the shards of the Shikon Jewel is going to require powerful magic, strange allies, and a strong heart. Kagome’s got plenty of heart, but she’s going to need Inuyasha’s help for the rest of it, and he may not be so willing to lend a hand!”