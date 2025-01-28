Inuyasha & Ranma 1/2 Creator Unleashing Surprise Release in the Fall

Rumiko Takahashi is one of the most celebrated mangaka of all time, with some of the most iconic anime and manga franchises being a part of her legacy. In addition to titles like Inuyasha and Ranma 1/2, Rumiko Takahashi also created Urusei Yatsura and, more recently, Mao, which began serializing in 2019. As announced by Viz Media on January 24, 2024, fans of Rumiko Takahashi’s work can celebrate her rich history in the industry with The Art of Rumiko Takahashi: Colors 1978-2024, an art book filled with original drawings and a long-form, translated interview with Takahashi.

The cover art features some of the mangaka’s most iconic characters, including Lum from Urusei Yatsura, Ranma from Ranma 1/2, and Inuyasha‘s Kagome and Inuyasha. While there’s no set release date for the book, Viz stated that it will be available sometime during Fall 2025.

Given Rumiko Takahashi’s impact on the anime and manga industries, it’s no surprise at all that the artist would receive her own art book. If anything, the collection is long overdue for Western fans, considering she’s been recognized for her achievements by Western by fans as early as 1994 after winning the Inkpot Award at San Diego Comic-Con.

Rumiko Takahashi Is a Manga-Making Powerhouse, & Her Influence Proves It

Takahashi’s library of work has been deeply influential to new generations of mangaka and other artists around the globe. Notably, from the West, Bryan Lee O’Malley has cited Rumiko Takahashi multiple times when working on the Scott Pilgrim series; Matt Bozon, the creator of the Shantae video game series has cited Ranma 1/2 as being one of his biggest inspirations when developing the games, which can be seen in everything from the character designs to the game’s signature sense of humor.

Her work in the manga industry has also earned Takahashi a number of prestigious awards. Including her Inkpot Award from 1994, the legendary mangaka is also the second woman to ever win the Grand Prix de la ville d’Angoulême at the Angoulême International Comics Festival. In 2018, she was inducted to the Eisner Hall of Fame after being nominated for a slot in 2016 and 2017, and in 2019 was inducted into the Harvey Awards Hall of Fame. Takahashi’s legacy can be felt in every corner of the industry, and considering her timeless works are still being adapted and reintroduced to modern anime audiences, it’s clear that her work has truly transcended any sort of generational gap to become something universally beloved for any and every manga reader around the globe.

