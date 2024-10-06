Ranma 1/2 Remake Debuts With New English Dub Cast

Ranma 1/2 has officially made its comeback to screens with a brand new remake anime airing this Fall, and with its debut has launched an English dub with a new cast behind it all. Rumiko Takahashi's one of the most famed creators of all time with notable works such as Inuyasha, Urusei Yatsura and more, and each of these major franchises has been returning in the last few years with brand new projects. With publisher Shogakukan celebrating its milestone 100 years of publication recently, Takahashi's most famous works have been returning with new sequels, reboots, remakes and more. This Fall we're seeing the next major release in this line.

Ranma 1/2 first made its debut in the pages of Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday in 1984, and went on to inspire two different TV anime adaptation years later. Continuing further with plenty of OVA specials and feature films, Ranma 1/2 is now back with a brand new anime series. Like the Urusei Yatsura remake seen before it, Ranma 1/2 is offering a brand new take on Rumiko Takahashi's classic manga story from the very beginning. With this new take premiering this first episode as part of the now airing Fall 2024 anime schedule, a new cast for the English dub has been revealed as well.

(Photo: Ranma and Akane in Ranma 1/2 remake's opening - MAPPA)

Ranma 1/2 Remake English Dub Cast Revealed

While much of the Japanese voice cast from the previous anime releases have returned for their respective roles, the English dub voice cast is brand new. The voice cast for the Ranma 1/2 remake breaks down as such following its first episode's premiere with Netflix.

Suzie Young as Ranma Saotome (Girl)

Valeria Rodriguez as Akane Tendo

David Errigo Jr. as Ranma Saotome (Boy)

J. Michael Tatum as Soun (along with additional roles)

Stephanie Sheh as Nabiki

Laura Post as Kasumi (along with additional roles)

Fred Tatasciore as Genma

Kaiji Tang as Jusenkyo Guide (along with additional roles)

Abbey Veffer, Andrew Frankel, David Kaye, Kayleigh McKee in additional roles

Ranma 1/2 has officially made its debut as one of the headlining remake of the new wave of anime hitting for the Fall 2024 anime schedule. It's yet to be revealed how long the new series will be running for, but the new take on Rumiko Takahashi's original manga has already started to adapt the early wacky comedy that fans fell in love with in that original anime adaptation from years ago.

What to Know for Ranma 1/2 Remake

Ranma 1/2 is now going to be airing its new episodes through the Fall, and they will be exclusively streaming with Netflix with both an English subtitled and English dubbed release. Konosuke Uda is directing the new anime for MAPPA with Kimiko Ueno handling the scripts, Hiromi Taniguchi designing the characters, and Kaoru Wada composing the music. The series' central story has also remained unchanged in this new version as Ranma Saotome is a young martial artist who was training with his father in China before heading to Japan.

After training at Junsekyo over lakes that were filled with the curses of those that had drowned in them, Ranma and his father are cursed in different ways when they fall into them. Ranma turns into a girl when touched by cold water, and his father is turned into a panda. But after being promised to marry the daughter of his father's friend, Akane, Ranma now needs to somehow live together with his future wife while also constantly swapping genders through increasingly wacky shenanigans that include a massive cast of characters.