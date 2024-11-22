Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Creator Hints at Potential Spin-Offs Following Cancellation

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off landed in 2023 and gave the Canadian characters an animated series from Netflix and Science SARU that became a fan-favorite. While the first season was quite self-contained, many viewers wondered if this would be the one and only story focusing on the animated iteration of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s colorful figures. In a recent social media post from Scott Pilgrim’s creator, the artist confirmed that the Science SARU anime would not be returning for a second season. To add to O’Malley’s commentary, writer and producer of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off hinted at the idea that Scott’s journey might not be over.

For those who might not have witnessed Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the series had plenty of surprises for those familiar with Bryan Lee O’Malley’s original series. While the live-action movie stuck close to the comic book’s storyline, Science SARU’s series made quite the change when it came to Scott’s life. Initially billed as a remake of the initial comic book series, Takes Off would reveal by the end of the first episode that it would be anything but. Scott himself is defeated in his initial fight with the villainous Matthew Patel, with Netflix pulling the wool over everyone’s eyes. Focusing more on Ramona Flowers as she attempted to learn what happened to Scott, the eight episode series was a brand new adventure in O’Malley’s universe.

A Scott Pilgrim Spin-Off?

BenDavid Grabinski assisted Scott Pilgrim creator in making Takes Off, taking the chance in recent days to share his thoughts on the “cancellation.” While Grabinski believed that there was never going to be a second season, the writer also states that he might not be finished with this world in the future. Nothing has been confirmed regarding Scott Pilgrim’s comeback but it seems as though BenDavid might know something we don’t:

“I just want to clarify then I never at any point intended to make a second season of SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF and also had no ideas for one. But I’m sure I’m not done with the world of SP. I only say this because I keep seeing stories about it being “cancelled.”

Scott Pilgrim’s Cancellation

If you missed the official announcement, creator Bryan Lee O’Malley stated the following when he confirmed that the anime adaptation would not be returning for a second season, “It’s been one year since Scott Pilgrim Takes Off came out. It was an honor to work with all of the cast & staff around the world. It was like conducting a symphony orchestra every day. From the moment @bdgrabinski sparked the idea, the project felt like a one of a kind miracle. Anyway, we were recently informed that the show will NOT return. As you know, we only intended one season, and called in a lot of favors to make it happen, so making more would have been nearly impossible. Still, I know some of you have been holding out hope.”

If you’re missing the animation of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, boy do we have a recommendation for you. Science SARU might be done with the stories of the Canadian 20-something but the anime studio has moved onto one of the fall’s biggest series. Dandadan sees the production house at its best and while the story of Okarun and Momo might be far different from Scott’s story, its energetic battles give Takes Off a run for its money.

