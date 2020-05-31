Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Delays New Season Release Date

A series of anime have been delayed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, and it seems like another season has joined the list. A new report has confirmed Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? will be delaying its new season. The hit series was meant to put out a third season at the end of July, but that was postponed last minute. The season will now debut later this year after its team gets time to finish up its final episodes.

Currently, season three has been scheduled for a new release date in October. The show is expected to come out in the fall since COVID-19 impacted the broadcast and distribution of the anime. This reasoning shouldn't surprise fans as it has been given for dozens of shows at this point. A swath of anime series were displaced from their spring debuts and pushed into the fall or even the winter with delays. But for fans of this dungeon-crawling anime, they will only have to wait until October.

Of course, some fans are upset by the ordeal given their long wait for season three. Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? announced its plans for a third season in September 2019. Now, fans know they will have to wait until October for the season to debut, so they are keeping their eyes out for the new release date. There is no word on what day that will be, but the anime's team assured fans they will inform everyone when that release date is locked in.

While this third season has found itself pushed back until the fall, other shows are just about ready to stage a comeback. It has been announced that Digimon Adventure and Pokemon Journeys will return to television within the next week. Other hits like One Piece are reportedly eyeing June comebacks, so the anime fandom will be fed new content before too-too long.

