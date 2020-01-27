Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon OVA Reveals English Release Date

After spending a few years away, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? made a surprising return in 2019 with not only a second season of the series but a feature film release as well. But thankfully it won’t be as long of a wait for more of the anime as a third season of the series was confirmed to be on the way shortly after the end of the second season. But before the third season of the series makes its debut later this Summer, we’ve still got some newness coming our way!

A new OVA beach special set after the events of the second season was revealed to be releasing in Japan on January 29th, but surprisingly enough, Sentai Filmworks confirmed that it will be streaming outside of Japan alongside this debut on HIDIVE!

As detailed on HIDIVE’s official website, the new OVA for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? will premiere on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 17:00 UTC for HIDIVE users in United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Latin America, the Netherlands, Turkey, the Middle East, and Scandinavia.

There’s currently no word on whether or not this OVA special will have an English dubbed release alongside it, but Sentai Filmworks describes the special beach episode as such, “Bell and the gang found themselves in a hot spring at the end of their last adventure, and this time they’re ready for a little R&R at the beach! Hestia, Lili and Haruhime waste no time trying to win Bell over with their charms and run into unexpected competition once Ais crashes the party. However, the usually stoic sword maiden is acting surprisingly carefree…”

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in A Dungeon? was originally created by Fujino Omori with illustrations provided by Suzuhito Yasuda for SB Creative’s GA Bunko imprint in January 2013. The light novel series follows Bell Cranel, a young adventurer who’s out to explore the Dungeon. People in his city join guilds called Familia, which are groups of adventurers who level up and explore the Dungeon together all in the name of their group’s deity. Bell’s the only one who’s formed a Familia under the goddess Hestia (whose outfit sparked a hilarious meme at the time), and strives to face the Dungeon and level up all on his own while trying to get the attention of girls.