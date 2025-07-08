My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 Celebrates Premiere With New Opening & Poster

My Dress-Up Darling is now back for Season 2 this Summer, and the anime is celebrating the premiere of its new episodes with the full reveal of its opening theme sequence to help kick it all off. After much anticipation, there’s a hot new wave of anime hitting our screens as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule. It’s going to be one of the most packed schedules of the anime year thus far, and there are many franchises returning for new episodes leading the pack. This is especially true for My Dress-Up Darling too as fans have been waiting years to see it again.

The anime adaptation for Shinichi Fukuda’s My Dress-Up Darling is back for Season 2 three years after the anime first made its debut, and the new season is picking up right from where it all left off with Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo slowly getting more closer together. This new batch of episodes also debuted a brand new opening theme titled “Ao to Kirameki” as performed by Spira Spica, and you can check out the creditless version of the new opening in the video below.

What to Know for My Dress-Up Darling Season 2

My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 has now premiered its first episode, and you can find it streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll as it continues to air as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule. The new season will be running for a single cour of 12 episodes this Summer, which was the same number of episodes the anime had for its debut season. Keisuke Shinohara returns from directing the first season of My Dress-Up Darling for Studio CloverWorks for Season 2 with Yoriko Tomita overseeing the scripts for the series, Takeshi Nakatsuka composing the music, and Kazumasa Ishida handling the character designs.

Voice cast members returning from My Dress-Up Darling‘s first season include the central duo of Hina Suguta as Marin Kitagawa and Shoya Ishige as Wakana Gojo, Atsumi Tanezaki as Sajuna Inui, Hina Yomiya as Shinju Inu, and Atsushi Ono as Kaoru Gojo. New additions to the voice cast for Season 2 currently include Ayumu Murase as Amane Himeno and Shohei Komatsu as Shiki Kawashigi. The response to the premiere has already been very positive among fans, and that’s a great tease for the future to come as it looks like this is going to be a big season overall.

What Is My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 About?

The first episode of My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 already kicked things off with a bang as Marin and Gojo set out to make a new bunny suit cosplay for one of Marin’s newest anime interests, and it was just as much of a hit with those on staff as it was with fans. Celebrating her newest look is a special new illustration (which you can see in the video above) that brought together artists Jun Yamazaki, Mai Yamaguchi, Hiroyuki Nemoto, and Ruri Sato for this new take on Marin.

If you wanted to check out the new season as it airs (along with the first season), you can now find My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. They tease what’s coming in the new season as such, When Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo met, they grew close over their love for cosplay. Through interacting with classmates and making new cosplay friends, Marin and Wakana’s world keeps growing. New developments arise as Marin’s love for Wakana continues to be filled with endless excitement. In their ever-expanding world, Marin and Wakana’s story of cosplay and thrills continues!”