7 Best friendships in Naruto

Growing up all alone in Konoha, Naruto was branded the demon fox child. People avoided him like a curse and that loneliness lit a fire in him, a need to be seen, to be recognized. At the academy he put on a grin and pulled pranks, picked fights; all just loud desperate attempts to make a connection. But through sheer grit and stubbornness, his rivals eventually became teammates and strangers slowly turned into family. And Naruto’s heart and loyalty proved one thing: true bonds beat raw power every single time.

Of course, with the anime focusing so much on bonds, it goes without saying that Naruto’s aren’t the only friendships that stand out. In this article we’re diving into 10 duos whose friendships are the real backbone of Naruto. The ones who fought side by side, laughed through their pain, and dragged each other back from the edge. When jutsu fail, it’s these bonds that save the day. Because in a world full of war, loss and quiet heartbreak, it’s the people who refuse to let go that make all the difference.

1) Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha

Naruto and Sasuke started out as classmates at the Ninja Academy, their rivalry sparking from the very beginning. Sasuke dismissed Naruto as a fool, and Naruto responded by mocking his cold attitude. But behind the jabs was something deeper. Sasuke, still broken from losing his clan, hid behind pride. While Naruto, ignored and ridiculed, saw in him everything he wanted to be. That tension wasn’t just rivalry—it was two kinds of pain staring each other down.

Things shifted when they joined Team 7. During the bell test, Naruto charged in without thinking, and Sasuke called him a burden. But Kakashi’s warning—“those who abandon their comrades are worse than scum”—landed hard. For Naruto, it became a mantra. For Sasuke, it hit something raw. Neither said it, but both started to feel the weight of being on the same team. And that was the beginning of something much harder to define, with a bond which at times feels deeper than friendship, and verging on one about a boy helping his lost brother find his way home after running away.

2) Killer B and Gyūki

Killer B and Gyūki’s story began like every other jinchūriki: with fear, isolation, and a kid shoved into a nightmare. Sealed with the Eight-Tails as a child, B could’ve crumbled like others did. But he didn’t. He faced Gyūki not with anger or fear, but with rhymes and swagger. That approach turned a beast into a listener, and what could have been a curse into a bond. They talked instead of fighting for control and from that came respect.

By the time B showed up in Shippūden, he and his jinchūriki moved like a single unit. No chaos, no hesitation. Gyūki wasn’t a monster locked away—he was right there with B, part of every move. And that’s what made them different. When danger came, they didn’t argue or hesitate. They followed each other’s leads as equal partners.

Even when Madara tore them apart in the Fourth Shinobi World War, Gyūki didn’t jump at the chance to escape. Instead, he immediately asked Naruto to save his jinchūriki. That choice to prirotize B proved everything about their bond.

3) Sakura Haruno and Ino Yamanaka

While Sakura and Ino’s rivalry was a big part of Naruto, that’s not how their bond began. Their friendship actually went way back when a quiet and shy Sakura used to get bullied for her large forehead. Ino stood up for her, drove her bullies away, and gave her a red ribbon to tie back her bangs; letting her know that her forehead wasn’t anything to be insecure about or hidden away. To Sakura, that small act that meant everything. But once Sasuke caught both their eyes, things shifted. What was once support turned into rivalry, each girl using the other to measure her own worth.

This rivalry came to a head in the Chūnin Exams. Ino’s Mind Transfer hit first, but Sakura broke free thanks to her Inner. At this point, it became clear their rivalry hadn’t ever been just about Sasuke. Instead, it was about Sakura wanting to become Ino’s equal instead of the girl Ino always had to protect and look out for.



Their fight ended in a draw but forced them both to confront what really drove their tension. After that, they barely spoke, but they grew. Sakura trained under Tsunade, sharpening her healing as well as her strikes. Ino, under Asuma, refined her clan’s mind techniques into something deadly precise. Their rivalry became a quiet push, proving they were each other’s standard.

4) Kakashi Hatake and Might Guy

These two first met at the Academy, where Guy kept challenging Kakashi to push-ups, races, and anything else that would give him the chance to be seen while Kakashi ignored him. He was already the prodigy, praised by everyone. But Sakumo Hatake saw something different. In Kakashi Retsuden, he warned his son: “That boy’s resolve will outlast your talent.” It was less about rivalry and more about persistence. Guy never stopped. And while Kakashi shut himself off after losing his father and Obito, Guy kept dragging him back—with challenges instead of sympathy.

The Fourth Shinobi War gave that dynamic real weight. It was here that Guy opened the Eighth Gate. In response, Kakashi, usually composed, shouted for him to stop. That panic came from someone who had already watched too many friends die. Afterward, Kakashi carried Guy’s battered body himself. This time, not folding under the weight of his grief but moving forward, just like Guy always had.

5) Kakashi Hatake and Obito Uchiha

Kakashi and Obito’s story began on Team Minato as Genin with clashing ideals. Kakashi was the prodigy who always followed the rules, while Obito believed in the power of teamwork. Their world shattered at the Kannabi Bridge mission when Rin was captured. Carrying the trauma of how his father was disgraced and ultimately committed suicide for prioritizing his teammates over the mission, Kakashi stuck to the rules. Only for Obito to call his father, the White Fang, a hero and declare that while “Those who break the rules are scum, those who abandon their friends are worse than scum!”

That line branded itself on Kakashi’s heart. Then, when Obito “died” and gifted Kakashi his Sharingan, he left another, more permanent imprint on Kakashi’s life. It wasn’t just an eye replacement—it was Obito’s ultimate gift and challenge: to live by the bonds Kakashi once dismissed. Jump ahead to the Fourth Great Ninja War. Grief twisted Obito into an enemy, and he snarled at Kakashi, “You let Rin die,” forcing Kakashi to face decades of regret. But when they finally clashed again, Obito passed on both Mangekyō Sharingan to Kakashi.

In that moment, Obito wasn’t just asking for forgiveness—he was entrusting Kakashi with the future he’d once ruined. Their story is more than a friendship. It’s a warning that trauma and guilt can warp you, but understanding can heal. Kakashi carried Obito’s memory for years, while Obito’s love turned toxic. Until, in death, they finally saw each other’s pain and found peace.

6) Itachi Uchiha and Shisui Uchiha

While we see this relationship most as the Uchiha plan their coup, Itachi and Shisui bonded long before any political unrest in the clan. In Itachi Shinden: Book of Bright Light, we see a young Itachi using shadow clones to escape his classes and train separately. But one day, while he’s doing this, his older prodigal cousin Shisui discovers him. Instead of telling his teachers or parents, however, Shisui keeps Itachi’s secret. This bond later grows into one of mutual trust and brotherhood, with Shisui not only becoming Itachi’s best friend, but also the older brother he never had.

Their riverside sparring in Shippūden became a rare moment of freedom, where they could question their clan’s plan without fear. When Shisui entrusted his Mangekyō Sharingan to Itachi, it was strategic faith earned over a lifetime of trust, with Shisui fully believing Itachi would use that power to protect the clan and his younger brother, Sasuke, by any means necessary. In this context, Itachi’s later massacre of the Uchiha wasn’t mindless obedience; it was a tragic fulfillment of Shisui’s vision for peace, as grim as it was.

7) Hashirama Senju and Madara Uchiha

We know: this friendship ended pretty infamously, but rarely has a Naruto bond also felt so authentic between two with such different ideals. Hashirama and Madara’s childhood friendship by the river was pure. Away from the burning generational hatred of their clans, they were skipping stones and sketching their idea of a village, dreaming of a shinobi world united. Once both clans found out about their friendship, they tried to bait each of them for an ambush. But instead of partaking in the generational feud between the Uchiha and Senju clans, Hashirama and Madara warned each other of the plan.

Later, however, that riverbank hope clashed with their diverging visions. Hashirama believed in finding a way together, but Madara grew suspicious and paranoid. Their epic battle at the Valley of the End ended with Hashirama crying as he impaled his friend. Madara’s survival and subsequent spiral—founding the Akatsuki and igniting wars—was born of that moment. Yet Hashirama’s village endured as a living monument to his ideals. Even during the War Arc, Hashirama confessed that he still considered Madara a friend. Their story isn’t black-and-white; it’s a testament to how love, fear, and hope can coexist—sometimes leading to both creation and destruction.