One Piece Remake Gets Disappointing Update for Its Anime Future

The One Piece is a brand new anime remake taking on Eiichiro Oda’s manga series from the very beginning, but fans got a very disappointing update for its future during Anime Expo 2025 this past weekend. One Piece recently celebrated the 25th anniversaries of both its anime and manga franchises with all sorts of new projects now in the works. One of the most immediately intriguing was the announcement of a brand new anime adaptation from WIT Studio, the same production studio behind Attack on Titan‘s first three seasons, Vinland Saga, Spy x Family, Ranking of Kings and much more.

The One Piece was first announced to be in the works in late 2023, but WIT Studio has been steadily sharing a few updates about the now in production series. Fans are unfortunately asking to see more of the series given that information has been light since its initial debut, and that trend continued through to Anime Expo 2025. Because while fans were hoping to get a new update for the remake series during WIT Studio and Production I.G.’s panel during the event, that didn’t happen. There’s some new hope though as teased by WIT Studio President George Wada.

One Piece Remake News Coming Next Year?

During the Production I.G. and WIT Studio panel at Anime Expo 2025 (of which ComicBook was in attendance), President George Wada was asked by a fan about the current status of The One Piece remake anime. Wada then disappointed fans with the first response, “We can’t talk about any of The One Piece yet,” but then offered a bit of hope with a release window for more news, “Next year we’ll see you.” This response had resulted in just as big of a reaction from fans as you would think, and likely means we’re going to be seeing more of the remake sooner rather than later.

As for what we know about The One Piece so far, it’s steadily coming together with its staff already hard at work on it for a streaming release with Netflix. The One Piece will be directed by Masashi Koizuka for WIT Studio. Hideaki Abe will be serving as assistant director, Taku Kishimoto will be handling series composition, Kyoji Asano and Takatoshi Honda will be providing character designs and serving as chief animation director, Yasuhiro Kajino will be handling creature design, Eri Taguchi serves as prop designer, Ken Imaizumi and Shuhei Fukuda will be action directors, and Tomomori Kuroda will be serving as art director.

How One Piece’s Remake Will Change the Anime

The One Piece is likely going to be much different than Toei Animation’s original anime release too as director Masashi Koizuka doesn’t want to shy aware from the manga’s darker subjects. “Themes in the original manga are deep. Like war, or stepping in topics of race. It allows all ages of readers to ponder about it and be entertained at the same time. This is the most intriguing part of the manga in my opinion,” Koizuka revealed during One Piece Day 2024. “This is the fascination of the work.”

“But, each of the characters have a strong background story and they all have interesting lives they went through,” the director continued. “Like Nami pushing Luffy, and asking for his help when she can’t take it anymore. Even though it’s the early part of the story, I still like it, and I don’t want to change it so vastly from the original manga. Deep down, I have a strong desire to utilize the best part of the manga. To do so, there will be difference between a film being incorporated with these details.”