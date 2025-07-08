Spy x Family: Loid and Yor’s Relationship Finally Takes a Huge Step Forward

The ongoing Spy x Family arc continues to challenge in various ways. The arc begins with Anya’s new term, where she gains two new admirers thanks to resolving a conflict between them with her powers. The series then focuses on Yor and introduces two new Garden members, Hemlock and Gympie. Yor’s brief mission with Hemlock and Matthew reaches its chaotic end, but that’s when things take a major turn. She’s struggling to come to terms with her own feelings while also contemplating whether it’s right for her to continue staying with Loid due to her identity. The discussion with Hemlock and Matthew only makes her realize that she needs to end her marriage if she can’t be honest about her true identity.

She has to lead a double life so she won’t get suspected by the Secret Police, but Hemlock doesn’t believe assassins like them need to be a part of society at all. After all, they work in the shadows and no one can know about their profession. The fake marriage is beneficial to both Loid and Yor, but she didn’t take long before growing attached to her family. Whatever she decides to do from now on will have a significant impact on the story. Chapter 119 ends on another cliffhanger as Yor finally accepts her feelings, as she is still in a dilemma about her next step.

Spy x Family Confirms Yor Wants to Stay With the Forgers Forever

Since the beginning of the story, the relationship between them has been pretty stagnant. While there have been moments where Yor is confused about her feelings for Loid, it won’t lead to anything major. Despite their fake marriage, the two of them have built a happy life together along with Anya and Bond, even though it’s on the surface. Loid is ready to abandon his fake family as soon as Operation Strix is over. As the best agent of WISE, he needs to put his job above his personal feelings.

Of course, he will see to it that both Anya and Yor, along with Bond, can lead peaceful lives when he’s gone. However, Yor is unaware of all this, but she has enough burden to carry. Since she believes Loid is an ordinary civilian, there’s no way he can accept her job as an assassin. Even though she takes pride in protecting Ostania from the shadows, at the end of the day, her job is to kill people. In the latest Chapter 119, Yor finally discusses the term of their marriage, and Loid believes she wants it to last longer than what they agreed on. She was unable to speak her mind, but in reality, she doesn’t want her marriage to end. Additionally, she also wants to know how Loid feels about their agreement.

As the chapter ends, Yor again remembers Matthew’s words about wanting his wife to understand his true profession. However, Yor knows once she reveals her true identity, there will be no going back from it. She believes that wanting Loid to accept her true self would be really selfish of her. The chapter ended things on a bitter note, but at least we know that Yor is finally ready to take a huge step in their relationship. It’s also the first time she admitted that she wants her marriage to last forever, but reality is just too unfair.

Hemlock’s Introduction Is Already Causing Misunderstandings About Yor

During the date between Loid and Yor, Hemlock secretly comes to see her and hands her the salve Gympie prepared for her. However, her colleagues see her secretly meeting with a man during a date with her husband and assume the worst. They try to follow the couple, but Loid and Yor manage to shake them. However, the misunderstanding won’t end here and may even reach Loid. It might be a similar case to how Yor misunderstood Loid’s connection with Nightfall.

However, the difference here is that Hemlock hasn’t shown any romantic feelings for Yor. Maintaining the facade of a happy family works well for Loid, who can blend in with society with ease. However, the major reason he wanted a wife was that it was a requirement to get Anya enrolled in the Eden Academy. Since that goal is fulfilled, he may let go of Yor, but only if she is adamant about her decision.