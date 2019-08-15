Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In a Dungeon Season 2 Releases New Trailer

DanMachi, aka Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls in A Dungeon?, is coming back for a whole new season of adventures and magical awkward situations and has released a new trailer to re-acquaint audiences to the world. The franchise follows Bell Cranel, a 14 year old adventurer who is attempting to make a living while exploring and working within a dungeon. Obviously, this latest season taking things outside of the dungeon and exploring Bell and the Hestia Familia as they compete in a War Game against the Appollo Familia. What new suprises lie in wait for Bell and the franchises’ strange cast of characters?

Twitter User PKJD8I8 shared the first trailer fo the second season of Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? that introduces a brand new set of challenges and awkard situations for Bell to overcome:

The voice cast from the first season is expected to return as well and new additions for the second season include Akeno Watanabe as Aisha Belka, Wakana Kowaka as Daphne Lauros, Ayumi Mano as Cassandra Illion, KENN as Hyakinthos Clio, Ryota Ohsaka as Apollo, and Haruka Chisuga as Sanjōno Haruhime.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in A Dungeon? was originally created by Fujino Omori with illustrations provided by Suzuhito Yasuda for SB Creative’s GA Bunko imprint in January 2013. The light novel series follows Bell Cranel, a young adventurer who’s out to explore the Dungeon. People in his city join guilds called Familia, which are groups of adventurers who level up and explore the Dungeon together all in the name of their group’s deity. Bell’s the only one who’s formed a Familia under the goddess Hestia (whose outfit sparked a hilarious meme at the time), and strives to face the Dungeon and level up all on his own while trying to get the attention of girls.

The series was adapted into a manga series, and has received two light novel spin-offs, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Familia Chronicle and Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Sword Oratoria which have both received manga adaptations. The series was adapted into an anime by J.C. staff in April to June 2015 and ran for 13 episodes, and has since been available to stream on Crunchyroll.