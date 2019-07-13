Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 2 Reveals Opening Theme

The second season of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has been one of the most anticipated releases of the Summer 2019 anime season, and it’s been a long wait for the fans who have been hoping to see more of the anime ever since the first season ended a few years ago. But thankfully, that wait is now over as the first episode of Season 2 has premiered and introduced a new opening theme sequence to kick everything off.

The opening theme for DanMachi‘s second season is titled “HELLO to DREAM” as performed by Yuka Iguchi, who returns from the first season and Arrow of the Orion movie for the new opening. Check it out in the video above!

The Season 2 premiere acts as many anime premieres and only debuts the new opening theme for the series toward the end of the episode. The ending theme is being held back for now, but at least the opening theme further confirms that Yamato Mikoto will be joining the Hestia Familia in a greater capacity this season.

Sentai Filmworks has licensed DanMachi‘s second season for an English language release, and you can currently find the season streaming through Crunchyroll (and HIDIVE beginning July 19th). Hideki Tachibana will be taking over for Yoshiki Yamakawa as director for the second season produced by J.C. Staff. Many of the first season’s staff will be returning with Hideki Shirane writing the scripts, Shigeki Kimoto as character designer, Jin Aketagawa as sound director, and Keiji Inai returning as composer.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in A Dungeon? was originally created by Fujino Omori with illustrations provided by Suzuhito Yasuda for SB Creative’s GA Bunko imprint in January 2013. The light novel series follows Bell Cranel, a young adventurer who’s out to explore the Dungeon. People in his city join guilds called Familia, which are groups of adventurers who level up and explore the Dungeon together all in the name of their group’s deity. Bell’s the only one who’s formed a Familia under the goddess Hestia (whose outfit sparked a hilarious meme at the time), and strives to face the Dungeon and level up all on his own while trying to get the attention of girls.

The series was adapted into a manga series, and has received two light novel spin-offs, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Familia Chronicle and Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Sword Oratoria which have both received manga adaptations. The series was adapted into an anime by J.C. staff in April to June 2015 and ran for 13 episodes, and has since returned for a new season and movie. You can read our spoiler-free review of Arrow of the Orion here.