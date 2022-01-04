Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Shares New Season 4 Trailer, Poster

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon has shared a new trailer and poster for Season 4! The third season of Fujino Omori and Suzuhito Yasuda’s original light novel series turned anime rounded out its run at the end of 2020, and it was announced early last year that a fourth season was now in the works. There had unfortunately not been any updates to the new season’s development over the last year, but now we have gotten our best look at the new season yet as it readies for a release later in 2022.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon is scheduled to release Season 4 of the series some time this year, and to celebrate has debuted a new trailer and poster for what it dubs as the Labyrinth Arc of the anime. Bell Cranel and his Familia will be taking on a mysterious new labyrinthian challenge, and there will be some special allies coming along with them for the adventure. You can check out the new (English subbed) trailer and poster for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4 below:

Hideki Tachibana will be returning to the series to direct Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4 for J.C. Staff. Shigeki Kimoto will be returning to handle the character designs, Keiji Inai returns to compose the music, and Hideki Shirane returns to oversee the scripts. Changing things around for this season will be original series writer Fujino Omori joining the team to supervise the scripts for the new episodes as well.

If you wanted to catch up with Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? before the new season hits, you can now find all three seasons streaming with HIDIVE (where you can also find the OVA specials and Arrow of the Orion movie), Crunchyroll, Peacock, and Hulu. The series is officially described as such, “A fateful encounter – that is what adventuring is all about! This comedy attempts to answer its title’s question as a young adventurer, blessed by the tiny Goddess Hestia, seeks to impress the perfect girl in a dungeon filled with mythical beasts.”

