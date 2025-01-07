Isekai Crossover Drops New Trailer: Watch

The Isekai genre has become big business in the anime industry. Series like Shangri-La Frontier, Mushoku Tensei, Uncle From Another World, Sword Art Online, and That Time I Go Reincarnated As A Slime might have wildly different stories but they all do have something in common. All these Isekai stories have a protagonist who find themselves in a wild new world, thanks to either reincarnation or simply by slapping on a Virtual Reality headset. While no anime series has had all of the characters of these franchises come face-to-face, a mobile game is looking to change this fact later this month and has a new trailer to prove it.

Isekai∞Isekai appears to be a dungeon-crawling mobile game that will allow players to collect some of the biggest anime names from the Isekai genre. The current franchises that will arrive as part of this video game’s first season include the following series,

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Sword Art Online

Shangri-La Frontier

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World

Uncle from Another World

Reincarnated as a Sword

COLOPL

Isekai Isekai Worldwide?

Unfortunately, no word has arrived regarding this crossover mobile game making its way to countries outside of Japan. With anime and mobile games being big business in North America, we could definitely see a future in which this anime crossover makes its way to the West. The fact that a worldwide release hasn’t been confirmed hasn’t stopped the creators at COLOPL from sharing a worldwide trailer that features what this digital landscape looks like when it brings together a handful of anime protagonists.

Play video

2025: The Year of Isekai

When it comes to new Isekai that are hitting the anime world this year, there are quite a few to choose from. One of the earliest is “The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World,” a series that pokes fun at the Sentai genre while blending in Isekai elements. Joining the Red Ranger in 2025 include Isekai series such as Headhunter To Another World: From Salaryman To Big Four, Possibly The Greatest Alchemist of All Time, Promise of Wizard, From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad’s Been Reincarnated, The Beginning After The End, and more.

Want to see what the future holds for the Isekai genre? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on all things Isekai and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.