New Power Rangers Isekai Anime Shows Off Its Megazord With New Promo

It wouldn’t be a Super Sentai series without a giant robot, and the upcoming Isekai starring a Red Ranger has a new look of the Megazord would look like in a new poster. The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World is an upcoming anime based on the manga written by Koyoshi Nakayoshi. It follows the adventures of the leader of the Kizuna 5 Super Sentai team getting trapped in a fantasy world. The new posters finally show the full Kizuna team plus their Megazord, the Maximum Kizuna Kaiser. Like all the iconic Megazords from Power Rangers, the Maximum Kizuna Kaiser is a combination of all five personal robots of Kizuna 5.

The Red Ranger’s machine takes up the torso, head, and upper half legs. The Blue Ranger’s robot makes up the Megazord wings, while the Green Ranger’s mecha make up both arms. The Pink Zord is the right foot and the Yellow Zord is the left. The Maximum Kizuna Kaiser wields a giant sword that uses all five colors of Kizuna 5. Even though Kizuna Red will be trapped in a fantastical land, he still has access to most of his Super Sentai powers, giving him access to his robot and suit enhancements. While magic exists in the world Kizuna Red is stuck in, his wacky sci-fi abilities leave his allies shocked and confused. The anime adaption will be produced by Satelight and is scheduled to begin airing on January 12th, 2025.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World is THE Anime For Super Sentai Fans

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World is part of a recent trend of Super Sentai-inspired manga and anime. Love After World Domination and Go! Go! Loser Ranger! are other recent anime adaptations of Super Sentai with a twist. Love After World Domination is a romance show about a Red Ranger dating a villain, whereas Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is a dark and violent twist on the Power Rangers formula. Super Sentai has been a constant presence within Japanese media since the 70s, so, understandably, manga authors would take inspiration from the esteemed franchise. The influence of Super Sentai can be felt in other classic anime, including Dragon Ball Z and Future Diary.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World anime fully embraces the Super Sentai meta-commentary, casting voice actors who portrayed rangers in Super Sentai as Kizuna Red’s teammates. Kizuna Red is a hot-headed yet good-natured redhead like most popular Red Rangers. He is constantly posing and has explosions appear behind him, a common trope within Super Sentai and Power Rangers.

The manga and anime play around with the idea of how overpowering a Power Ranger would be in a fantasy world, being able to use a giant mecha to blow up his opponents who aren’t used to seeing that technology. There are plenty of Super Sentai cliches and tropes that The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World can mine for funny bits. What makes animes based on Super Sentai appealing are the different ways those shows play up the inherent silliness of the premise.

