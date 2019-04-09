‘Konosuba,’ ‘Overlord’ Anime Crossover Releases New Trailer

Kadokawa will soon be releasing a big anime crossover between four of its biggest light novel turned anime projects — KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World-, Overlord, and Saga of Tanya the Evil — and its latest trailer gives another cute look at the mysterious project.

Picking up where the last trailer left off (which features Overlord and Re:Zero), the characters of KonoSuba and Saga of Tanya the Evil come face to face with a mysterious red button that, when pressed, brings them together.

Titled Isekai Quartet, this is a special crossover that features characters from Overlord, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, and Saga of Tanya the Evil in cute chibi forms. The crossover project is currently scheduled to release in Spring, and will be scripted and directed by Minoru AshinaMinoru Takehara will act as character designer and animation director with Studio Puyukai animating the series.

The story is a bit simple, but definitely opens the door for cute shenanigans as a mysterious red button (which fans can see in the trailer) pops up in each of these worlds and pressing it brings them together. The “Isekai” in its title refers to a subgenre of fantasy anime in which a normal human is brought into a fantasy world through magical means, and each of these series are major examples of this genre as they have sold more than 16 million copies in print altogether along with popular anime adaptations for each of the series.

This isn’t the only major project KonoSuba coming in the pipeline as the series has debuted an English dub on Crunchyroll, and will be premiering a film produced by J.C. Staff sometime this year as well.

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! started out as a line of light novels written by Natsume Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Kurone Mishima for Kadokawa’s Sneaker Bunko Imprint. It was later adapted into a manga in 2014, and an anime series by Studio Deen in 2016 and 2017 for two seasons. It is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato’s disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world’s problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long…”