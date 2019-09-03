Stephen King’s IT Resurfaces with Terrifying Anime Teaser

When it comes to horror, there are few names as revered as Stephen King. The author has penned some of entertainment’s most terrifying stories to date, and Hollywood has brought several of them to life. This week, IT: Chapter Two will hit up theaters, and one anime fan took Pennywise the Clown to the next level.

After all, a trailer has gone viral which gives the clown an anime redo that looks absolutely terrifying.

Over on Twitter, a now-viral clip has gone live which shows Pennywise the Clown in full anime gear. As you can see below, the clip is downright scary as fans revisit the star of IT while he lingers in the sewers. Holding up a paper sailboat, Pennywise the Clown looks menacing as he narrows his eyes and asks whether someone will take the toy from him. The terrifying line is delivered against music sourced from IT: Chapter One, and fans admit this clip has got them all sorts of messed up.

The clip’s rise to fame is well timed given the impending release of IT: Chapter Two, but the reel is a few years ago. Twitter user KevChelios created the footage back in 2017 to honor IT: Chapter One. Now, the eerie clip is making its way around social media once more in preparation for Pennywise’s return, and it proves the clown is terrifying no matter what medium he appears in.

So, what do you make of this terrifying anime adaptation? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

IT CHAPTER TWO stars Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak. The young versions of the Losers’ Club will also be returning, as well as Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise. IT CHAPTER TWO lands in theaters on September 6th.