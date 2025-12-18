All 11 Episodes of My Hero Academia’s Final Season, Ranked

My Hero Academia’s final season began airing earlier this fall and concluded with a total of 11 episodes released over consecutive weekends, with the final episode airing on December 13, 2025. Each episode proved to be a memorable experience for fans. Viewers were especially vocal about every release, celebrating them by rating the episodes on IMDb. With all 11 episodes earning ratings above 9, My Hero Academia became the first full-length anime season to achieve this record.

The finale as a whole was truly special, with Studio Bones elevating the source material and bringing Deku’s nearly decade-long anime journey to a powerful close. That said, a few episodes in the final season clearly stood out more than the others. Here, we rank those episodes based on various elements and explore what makes some shine brighter than the rest.

11) Episode 160 “Toshinori Yagi: Rising/Origin”

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

This episode marks the beginning of the incredible finale. While it opens with a compelling narrative, showing a quirkless All Might facing off against All For One, this confrontation had already been set in motion during the previous season. As a result, the first half of the episode largely functions as a brisk recap of the start of the battle from the last season.

The second half shifts focus to other developments, highlighting heroes securing victories on different fronts and ending on a surprising moment with Stain’s return to All Might’s side. Overall, the episode was solid, but several others in the finale managed to stand out even more.

10) Episode 169 “The Girl Who Loves Smiles”

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

In the penultimate episode of My Hero Academia, the story shifts to the aftermath of the final war, focusing on the original Class 1-A members as they begin to settle into their futures. From Deku speaking with Spinner and conveying Shigaraki’s final words to the episode, culminating in Uraraka’s emotional catharsis, it serves as a meaningful step toward closure for a journey that has lasted this long.

The episode underscores how deeply the entire narrative has affected its characters, including the villains. Uraraka’s desire to do more for Toga reflects the idea that being a hero is not just about defeating enemies, but about extending a helping hand before it is too late.

9) Episode 168 “Epilogue, The Hellish Todoroki Family: Final”

Studio Bones

This episode marks the beginning of the epilogue and immediately reflects the state of the world after Deku’s final battle against Shigaraki, as well as everyone’s contributions in stopping All For One. It gradually establishes how deeply the final war has affected society, with heroes stepping forward to help rebuild what was lost.

From Bakugo learning that Deku will become quirkless again and breaking down in tears, to the episode culminating in the Todoroki family confronting Dabi, the epilogue’s opening highlights a clear societal shift. It also shows heroes like Endeavor beginning to atone for their past sins. The surprise revelation that Dabi survived the final battle and was given one last chance to be desired by his father helps earn this episode a strong ranking.

8) Episode 164 “History’s Greatest Villain”

Studio Bones

After Bakugo’s fight against All For One and the exploration of the main villain’s origin, the series moves into the final confrontation between its protagonist and antagonist, revealing that Deku is nowhere near Shigaraki’s level. With Shigaraki’s sole plan being the destruction of the world, he truly becomes the greatest villain to exist.

As Shigaraki overwhelms Deku and even steals his Danger Sense quirk, it becomes increasingly difficult to predict how Deku and the vestiges of One For All can take down such a foe. After several close calls, a major twist unfolds when Deku decides to attack Shigaraki using his own quirks, breaking All For One from within, even though it means becoming quirkless. This episode solidifies as the turning point.

7) Episode 165 “Wrench It Open”

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

This episode continues the plan devised by Deku and the vestiges of One For All, with Deku pushing through the battle as he forcefully attempts to transfer his One For All quirks. It stands as one of the final moments highlighting Deku’s brilliant battle IQ, as he skillfully evades Shigaraki’s attacks while doing everything he can to press forward.

The episode also sets up several key elements, emphasizing how everyone has placed their faith in Midoriya and, more importantly, how they are doing everything possible to support him. As the episode ends with Deku landing the long-anticipated punch, the beginning of the end of the final battle is captured perfectly.

6) Episode 161 “The End of an Era, and the Beginning”

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

The second episode of the final season stands out as a special one, as it marks the last time All Might is seen fighting. Fully prepared to die in battle, All Might unexpectedly receives help from one of the most significant villains, Stain, who steps in to help stop All For One.

As the two push through and All Might gives his final efforts as a hero, the episode ends with All For One overpowering him and preparing to bring All Might’s era to an end in front of the entire world. However, in a shocking twist, Bakugo revives, making it clear that he will save All Might and redeem his past mistake of ending his era.

5) Episode 167 “From Aizawa”

Studio Bones

This episode picks up immediately after Deku forcefully transfers all of his One For All quirks into Shigaraki, only to reveal that Nana Shimura’s quirk has not been passed on. As Shimura realizes this is because her son never accepted her, she pushes through and finally transfers her quirk, allowing Deku to reach and save the inner child, Tenko Shimura, within Shigaraki.

As Deku presses on, the villain’s tragic origin is fully unveiled, showing how All For One orchestrated Shigaraki’s descent into villainy. After Tenko is separated from All For One, the latter takes over Shigaraki’s body and reemerges as the final villain once again, while Deku, having lost his quirk, also loses both of his hands. As the episode comes to an end, Aizawa finally gains Kurogiri’s help, and with everyone working together, Deku is even able to get his hand back. With so many major elements packed into a single episode, it ranks among the best of the final season.

4) Episode 163 “Qurik: Explosion”

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Bakugo’s battle with All For One is one of the most surprising moments in My Hero Academia, and with it culminating in Bakugo’s victory, it stands out as an incredible final act that makes everyone realize the true extent of his heroism. The episode is also special for exploring All For One’s origin, revealing how the villain came into existence.

By showing that Kudo, who closely resembled Bakugo, was once All For One’s greatest obstacle, the episode fits perfectly into the narrative. After defeating All For One and saving All Might, Bakugo emerges as one of the most significant heroes in history.

3) Episode 170 “My Hero Academia”

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia comes to an end with episode 170, delivering what may be the most perfect conclusion it could have achieved. The final part of the epilogue explores a time skip, highlighting the societal change brought about by Deku’s actions, where people begin to find the hero within themselves and gain the courage to help others.

Nearly a decade into the future, the episode reveals how all the members of Class 1-A are doing, with Deku living a quirkless life as a teacher at U.A., continuing to inspire the next generation. With a surprise gift from All Might in the form of a tech suit, giving Deku another chance to live as a hero, the finale brings My Hero Academia to what stands as one of the most perfect endings a shonen series has ever seen.

2) Episode 162 “The Final Boss”

Studio Bones

No one could have expected Bakugo’s return to be so glorious, and Studio Bones poured everything into crafting one of the most unforgettable moments in the entire My Hero Academia anime. From the animation and OST to the narrative itself, every second of Bakugo’s rise, leading up to him saving All Might, stands as one of the most perfectly executed sequences in anime.

Bakugo’s return from apparent death and his instant rescue of All Might, seamlessly coordinating with Izuku, is a moment anime fans will be talking about for years. This could have easily been the best episode of the finale; however, the following entry surpasses it due to its deeper symbolic significance.

1) Episode 167 “Izuku Midoriya Rising”

Studio Bones

The episode that concludes the battle has emerged as the best episode of the final season, with fans even calling it the best episode released this year. What elevates it isn’t just the way it wraps up the final action, but how clearly it shows why Deku is the ideal shonen protagonist and how his choices define the core moral of My Hero Academia.

By becoming a symbol of inspiration and action, Deku earns his place as the greatest hero, and the episode ends with everyone coming together to help him, especially the members of Class 1-A. The sequence is beautifully animated, with subtle details that reflect their past interactions. These elements help cement the episode as one of the best in My Hero Academia and unquestionably the standout of the final season.

