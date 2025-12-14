There’s a chance that My Hero Academia‘s anime might not be over just yet as fans are clinging to one final bit of hope after the series finale. My Hero Academia officially brought its TV anime to an end after nine years and 170 episodes, and with it marked the end of an era for Shonen Jump anime overall. It was also the end of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga as it wrapped up within Shonen Jump magazine last year, but there’s still hope that there might be even more on the way in the future.

My Hero Academia‘s final episode ends with a mysterious teaser that says “Our story continues on…” and this can be read a number of different ways. This could be a final nail in the coffin as this is just a declaration that Deku and the other heroes will be continuing their stories in the future, but we just won’t see them. But considering a “Plus Ultra” announcement is coming our way soon, this could also be a tease of some kind of anime continuation.

What Does My Hero Academia Have Planned?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia confirmed that it will be revealing a “Plus Ultra” announcement as part of its presentation during the Jump Festa 2026 event weekend between December 20-21, but has yet to reveal what this new announcement could be. If we’re lucky, this is actually going to be a full return from the anime with a new kind of project. Whether it be a new OVA special or even a feature film (as seen in between seasons in the past), this could be huge either way to get a new anime release at all.

There’s also the question of the official epilogue materials that have been left out of the anime. Kohei Horikoshi ended My Hero Academia in 2024, but returned in the year since with two brand new epilogue chapters that continued the story after Deku and the others were seen in the final chapter. This material is prime for the anime should the staff decide to bring it to life through a continuation, so there is a potential to get more of the anime even after the series ended.

My Hero Academia’s Anime Will Continue Either Way

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Whether or not we actually get to see My Hero Academia return (potentially to adapt that epilogue material), the franchise is going to continue on either way. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be returning for Season 2 of the TV anime this January as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule, and it’s a very important part of the story. By highlighting some key pieces of the past with its coming episodes, it’s also going to better flesh out the story from the main series.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes might be a spinoff, but you’re going to need to see Season 2 in order to fully grasp Shota Aizawa’s past together with the body that formed Kurogiri. This major flashback fills in the gap left from the main story, and helps to put a full picture on everything that happened in the final war against the villains. So whether or not My Hero Academia fully returns, we’re still going to see more of this hero world next year.

