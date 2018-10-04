‘iZombie’ Cast Sings Original ‘Pokemon’ Opening Theme

As one might expect, the cast of CW’s iZombie want to be the very best. A recent behind-the-scenes video features co-stars Rose McIver and Rahul Kohli singing an unexpected song: the original English opening theme from the Pokemon anime.

You can check out the video below:

In it, McIver can be seen putting on what appears to be shoes while singing the opening theme. She had presumably started at the beginning, but the video picks up a little bit after that. It’s a decent, somewhat-loopy rendition, and the video cuts away to Kohli for one loud whisper-shout of “Pokemon” before McIver finishes up with a lean in.

The original English theme, sung by Jason Paige, first appeared with the introduction of the English version of the Pokemon in 1998. You can check out what it’s supposed to sound like below:

All said and done, McIver and Kohli didn’t do too bad, we think. What do you think? Did the two of them live up to the epic nature of the original theme? Let us know in the comments!

iZombie, which stars McIver in the lead role of Liv Moore as well as Malcolm Goodwin as Clive Babineaux, Rahul Kohli as Ravi Chakrabarti, and Robert Buckley as Major Lilywhite, is confirmed to be ending after the upcoming season. Season Five, which is currently in production, is expected to premiere of CW in 2019, though no definitive date has been announced as of yet.