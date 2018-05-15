Jeremy Lin Shows Off Custom ‘Naruto’ Sneakers

Jeremy Lin is a noted sneaker head, but more famously he is an NBA basketball player that first fuelled ‘Linsanity’ with the New York Knicks almost a decade ago.

Now a guard for the Brooklyn Nets, Lin flashed his anime fandom in a recent Instagram post with a pair of custom Naruto Addidas kicks.

Lin posted the image with the caption, “Custom Naruto swag by @kickstradomis!! 🔥🔥 Thanks for the kicks bro! Naruto trumps all other anime…this isnt open for debate lol #dattebayo #rasenganlife“

Lin — who was born in California — is recognized as the first player of Taiwanese decent to make it into the NBA. His ties to eastern culture go beyond his love for anime. He is also a known Dota 2 player, having been featured in the documentary Free to Play, where he described the game as a ‘way of life.’

The shoes, as shown above, features the lead character as well as the logo with a brilliantly bright orange-to-yellow color scheme. Fans went crazy for the footwear, though suggesting something more subtle — like the uzumaki whirl — could have taken the place of the logo.

As for the Naruto fandom, in Japan, Shueisha published a new novel for Naruto.

The spin-off is set during Boruto and shows Naruto, Shikamaru, and Sasuke parenting their respective children. The most recent publication focused on Sasuke as the former rogue ninja makes his way back home to his wife and children. And, by the end, fans learn a rather important fact about the father: he taught Sarada how to use the Great Fireball Technique.

After the manga confirmed Sarada knew the attack, fans grew increasingly desperate to know how the move was learned. Many speculated that Sasuke found time to teach her, but others suggested it was Kakashi who did the teaching. Given the connection of tte move to the Uchiha clan, most everyone expected Sarada to learn the Fire Release, but the question came down to who had taught her.

So now, thanks to Shueisha, fans know it was Sasuke who showed her the move for a rather unique level of father-daughter bonding.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.