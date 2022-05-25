JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Admits They'd Like the Series to Go On Forever

✖

Hirohiko Araki has been working on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure since the 1980s, and with the mangaka currently sixty-one years old, the artist is still creating new material for his beloved franchise in the spin-off series titled Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan. With Araki also planning to work on the ninth part of the franchise, currently titled JoJo Lands, the artist has taken the opportunity to talk about how long he is looking to continue to tell the story of the Joestars, which will certainly be welcome news for those wondering if the series is close to its end.

On the anime front, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is set to hit Netflix this fall, continuing the story of Jolyne Cujoh as she attempts to clear her name while also seeking to save her father within the walls of Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary. When last we left the wielder of Stone Free, Jolyne had assembled a team of Stand users in Foo Fighters and Ermes Costello to help her in dodging the machinations of the nefarious priest known as Pucci. While the next twelve episodes are set to hit this fall on Netflix, the Stone Ocean will most likely be receiving more installments after this upcoming batch if it follows the story of the manga to the letter.

Via the outlet Mainichi Shimbun, Araki had this to say when it came to his work on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and how long he would like for it to continue into the future:

"If JoJo ends up being the only notable series I work on, I'm okay with that. You know how there are pottery makers who still work even after turning 90? That's something I admire. I'd like to keep writing JoJo forever."

2022 won't just see the return of Stone Ocean, but it also has given us new chapters of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan and the side story that has brought back Josuke Higashikata, Hol Horse, and Pet Shop in Crazy Diamond's Demonic Heartbreak. Considering how popular JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has become, it wouldn't be out of the question to see anime adaptations for these new chapters.

Do you want to see Araki work on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure forever? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.

