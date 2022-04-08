Jolyne Cosplay Takes Fans Back To JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Stone Ocean

Jolyne Cujoh wasn’t exactly a big fan of her father, the Stardust Crusader Jotaro that introduced her to a life of Stand battles, though over the course of the preliminary episodes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, the wielder of Stone Free is now set to save her dear old dad. With new episodes set to arrive later this year, one fan of the Joestars has attempted to capture the aesthetic of the current protagonist who is seeking to clear her name and survive.

When last we saw Jolyne Cujoh in the anime adaptation, she was struggling to free her father from the curse laid upon him by the villainous White Snake, the Stand of the series’ antagonist Pucci. With Pucci attempting to find his way to heaven and fulfill the dreams of Dio Brando, the vampire killed by Jotaro in the finale of Stardust Crusaders, the priest of Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary harbors a Stand that can steal both the memories and Stands of his enemies and place them into compact discs. When Jolyne returns with her animated series, expect some major revelations over the course of the next twelve episodes.

Instagram Cosplayer Snicker Doodle Chan shared this spot-on take for the latest star of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s anime adaptation, as Jolyne has fought many an enemy Stand as she attempts to clear her name while also ducking some serious dangers within the halls of the maximum-security prison:

While fans await the return of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s anime, the franchise is continuing to pump out new stories within its manga, as supporting characters Iggy, Lisa Lisa, and Kishibe Rohan all received new short stories in the latest official magazine. With the spin-off series of Crazy Diamond’s Demonic Heartbreak bringing back the likes of Josuke, Hol Horse, and Pet Shop, it seems that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is taking the opportunity to explore plenty of characters from its past.

What do you think of this fresh take on the daughter of Jotaro?