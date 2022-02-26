JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Animator Dives Into Stone Ocean Via New Art

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is making some big moves in the world of manga, with next month seeing the arrival of two new stories that bring back classic characters such as Lisa Lisa and Iggy to name a few. With last year seeing the arrival of the Stone Ocean on Netflix, fans are crossing their fingers that an announcement for new episodes is nigh, with one animator creating new artwork to celebrate one of Jolyne’s closest allies in Ermes Costello and her Stand, Kiss.

If you’re unfamiliar with the power of Kiss, or simply need a refresher on this truly bizarre Stand ability, Ermes Costello’s Stand allows her to create stamps that, when applied to a target, will create two versions of said target. When the stamp is removed, the two versions of the original target will smack together, creating an explosion that is enough to cause some serious damage to an object or an Enemy Stand User. On top of this strange ability, Kiss also has the power to unleash machine-gun-like punches in a similar vein as to many other Stands that we’ve seen in the series created by Hirohiko Araki.

A Reddit User shared the new artwork from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure animator, Takahito Katayama, which sees Ermes Costello fighting alongside her strange Stand that has helped save her life more than a few times during her prison stint within the Green Dolpin Street Penitentiary:

Currently, Stone Ocean has yet to reveal when new episodes of the series will arrive on Netflix, though a number of JoJo fans believe that new episodes will begin when the episodes airing on network television in Japan will catch up to the twelfth episode. With the Stone Ocean already planning a new event for this spring, we would imagine that fans of Hirohiko Araki’s anime franchise won’t be waiting long before hearing when Jolyne Cujoh will continue her struggle to not just clear her name, but save the life of her father Jotaro.

