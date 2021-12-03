JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is Already Topping Netflix Charts

The Stone Ocean has introduced a new protagonist of the Joestar Clan to the forefront of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and it seems that the anime franchise’s move to Netflix exclusivity is paying off for the streaming service. Having landed on December 1st, the story revolving around Jolyne Cujoh and her attempt to clear her name while surviving Stand battles within a maximum security prison is rising the ranks of Netflix in both Japan and North America, proving just how large of a fanbase the Hirohiko Araki created franchise has garnered over the years.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean follows the story of Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, the protagonist of the third part of the franchise, Stardust Crusaders. Framed for a crime she didn’t commit, the wielder of the Stand known as Stone Free has been sentenced to fifteen years in a maximum-security prison and must now be a part of the “family business,” battling demons of the Joestars’ past while encountering strange new Stands unlike anything the series has introduced over the years. With the series arriving on Netflix on December 1st, the anime from David Production certainly left its mark on the streaming service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Official Twitter Account for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure shared the major news that Stone Ocean was, previously, the number one streamed series on Netflix in Japan and had entered the top ten when it came to movies and television shows on Netflix in North America, proving that there are definitely plenty of anime fans excited to join Jolyne Cujoh in her new adventures:

https://twitter.com/anime_jojo/status/1466565345678872581?s=20

While the first twelve episodes of Stone Ocean are available to stream on Netflix, there are more on the way, though the streaming service has yet to reveal when we can expect more installments to land. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is planning a big month for December, not only with Stone Ocean, but with the arrival of a new spin-off manga series that is set to arrive before year’s end, as well as a one-shot story that will revisit Jolyne Cujoh and Stone Free.

Have you already binged the first twelve episodes of Stone Ocean? When do you think we’ll see more episodes land on Netflix? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.