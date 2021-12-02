JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Has Made Netflix’s Best Feature Useless

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is out with its new series, and fans are flocking to Netflix to take a peek. If you did not know, Jolyne Cujoh is leading the franchise forward with her own series, and Stone Ocean is sitting well with fans at just 12 episodes in. But if you check out social media, well – you will see that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure just rendered Netflix’s best feature useless.

Over on Tumblr and Reddit, the joke made its way around the fandom after netizens noticed the trend. The JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fandom is as loyal as they come, and its fans aren’t the type to skip the opening. In fact, most anime fans are down to rewatch anime openings so long as they’re good. So really, we should have expected Netflix’s ‘Skip Opening’ button to go completely ignored here.

Sure, some fans might skip it here and there, but JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure did not play around with its Stone Ocean opening. The piece was animated in CG which made netizens wary at first, but the clip looks gorgeous. When the opening was shared ahead of the show, fans were left stunned by David Production’s work. And when paired with “Stone Ocean” by Ichigo of Kishida Kyoudan & The Akeboshi Rockets, well – there is no skipping this reel.

Of course, the anime fandom has long joked about this Netflix feature given how little it is used by fans. Shows like Cowboy Bebop and even Attack on Titan put serious effort into the reels, so they are watched more often than not. And now, Stone Ocean has sunk the final nail in the feature’s coffin. RIP, sweet button. Maybe we’ll try to skip an opening someday, but it won’t be while JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is playing.

What do you think about this new JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure opening? Would you dare skip it…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.