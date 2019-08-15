JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Animator Shares Colorful Behind-The-Scenes Sketches

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is a story of family in more than one way. While the show does literally follow a bloodline through the ages, the anime has also created a family of fans since its debut. From fans to creators, the JoJo family is an unbreakable one, and a member of the clan has given fans a big gift.

Over on Twitter, the present came from Kohei Ashiya who acts as one of the show’s top animators. The artist has worked on JoJo with David Production since season one, and he decided to celebrate a special character in honor of a holiday day.

“This past August 10th was World Lion Day,” Ashiya told fans. “That’s right! It’s been too long … Today is for Leone Abbacchio!”

As you can see above, Ashiya decided to celebrate World Lion Day by lifting up Leone Abbacchio. The character, who hails from Vento Aureo, will be known best as an ally to Giorno Giovvani. The ex-cop is often likened to a lion given his fierce disposition and long hair. Leone teams up with Giorno and Bucciarati to protect Trish Una, and his serious nature turned Leone into a favorite amongst fans.

For Ashiya, this artwork gave him the chance the explore part of JoJo which he had to leave behind recently. It was not too long ago the latest season of JoJo wrapped its adaptation of Vento Aureo. The impressive anime wowed both fans and critics which led JoJo‘s explosive growth overseas. Now, fans are hoping Ashiya will be able to return to the franchise soon as requests come in for a Stone Ocean adaptation.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.