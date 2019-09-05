Yes, A Scientist Did Name a Discovered Species After JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has inspired generation after generation of anime fans. The once-niche series has exploded in popularity over the decade, and it has never been more apparent. With the anime fandom, there’s never enough praise to give JoJo, and it seems the science community is just as keen on protecting the series.

After all, one group of scientists in Japan decided to name some discoveries after JoJo awhile back.

Over on Twitter, a now-viral post from a user known as peachpetals_ shared the news. The discovery dates back to May 2013, but the paper has resurfaced thanks to its use of JoJo.

I can’t believe there’s an animal named after a stand in Jojo’s.. pic.twitter.com/CKttfTcKz6 — peach (@peachpetals_) September 2, 2019

The paper, which was written by Shinta Fujimoto and Katsumi Miyazaki, details the discovery of the Neostygarctus lovedeluxe. The creature marks the first record of a Neostygarctidae from the Pacific. Further in the paper, the authors broke down the etymology of the species’ name, and they confirmed it was based on JoJo.

“The specific epithet, lovedeluxe, refers to ‘Love Deluxe’, the name of a supernatural power enabling one of have complete control over one’s hair, which appeared in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 4: Diamond Is Unbreakable, a famous Japanese manga written and illustrated by Hirohiko Araki. The hairy appearance of the new species appears as if affected by the power of ‘Love Deluxe’,” the paper reads.

As you can see in the tweet above, the authors were not wrong about the creature’s look. It is plenty hairy, and the report suggests the lovedeluxe has control over these feelers. If there were ever a species to name after the JoJo power, it would be this one. Now, it’s just a matter of time before Araki somehow ties these minuscule creatures into his beloved series.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and most recent part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.