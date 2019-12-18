JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Art Gives Tony Stark an Iron Man Stand

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure may not be on air these days, but that doesn’t mean the series is slacking off. Over the past few years, the once-niche anime has turned into a worldwide hit. Anime lovers from all over have come to embrace the Joestar clan, and many wonder who else would fit into the supernatural family.

According to one fan, it seems Tony Stark would fit in just fine with the crew. An artist on Reddit named LeaCourtney decided to share their Marvel x JoJo crossover which imagines Tony Stark as a Joestar, and he wields a familiar Stand.

You can see the piece for yourself below. The colorful piece gives Tony a sleek makeover that highlights his lean muscles. Dressed in a slim grey suit, Tony looks over-the-top in his brown loafers and glasses. He might not be dressed as extravagantly as Giorno, but Tony does the franchise justice either way.

Of course, Tony needs a Stand if he wants to live up to Jotaro, and he has one here. The art shows Tony standing before his supernatural fighter appropriately named Iron Man. The red-and-gold suit resembles the one which Marvel Studios made famous over a decade ago. There are some tweaks made to the armor and repulsers, but it is easy to recognize the Stand as Iron Man.

The JoJo-centric makeover has got fans nodding in approval online, and they are loving an extra fact about Iron Man. In JoJo lore, it is traditional for Stands to be named after songs, and Iron Man checks off that requirement. Black Sabbath did not hide away its “Iron Man” single, so here’s to hoping Tony and his Stand become canon before long.

Do you approve of this heroic crossover?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry.