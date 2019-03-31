‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Reveals New “Drink” for April Fool’s Day

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is in the midst of a whole new arc in which Giorno and the Bucciarati Gang have been labeled as traitors by Passione, and are now fighting for their life. But before getting so close to Giorno as Narancia and Mista have gotten, Giorno was actually the butt of a pretty gross hazing before officially becoming a part of the gang.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure hilariously reminded fans of this gross moment as their April Fool’s Day joke revealed a new “drink” called “Abba’s Tea.” You can check out the “promo” for it below.

“Abba’s Tea” is actually a reference to the time Abbachio hazed Giorno by peeing into a teacup and forcing Giorno to drink it. The teacup itself is present in the ad as well, and it brings back memories of one of the standout moments of the Golden Wind season overall. When Giorno first was brought into Bucciarati’s Gang, the other members were not willing to accept him right away. Their first major test of Giorno’s character came right away.

Abbacchio pees into a teacup and serves it to Giorno without Bucciarati knowing. Each of them tensely watches to see how Giorno will react to the pee cup, and then are surprised when he “drinks” it. Instead, he actually used his Golden Experience’s abilities to turn one of his teeth into a tiny jellyfish. Instead, the jellyfish absorbs all of the urine so it only looks like he drank it.

Fans probably would not be able to do such a thing themselves, so thankfully “Abba’s Tea” is not real in the slightest. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

