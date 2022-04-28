JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Nods to Attack on Titan With This Epic Crossover

✖

The world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has seen some dark moments over the course of the many stories following the Joestars, but it pales in comparison to the nihilistic battles of the Scout Regiment in Attack on Titan. Now, one fan artist has done the impossible and merged the creations of Hajime Isayama and Hirohiko Araki, imagining what some of the biggest Titans of Isayama's series might look like had they sprung from the mind of the creator of JoJo.

Currently, Attack on Titan is slated to end its anime with its final episodes that arrive next year, with Studio MAPPA set to return to the series for, reportedly, four-hour-long specials. With the series seeing Eren Jaeger gaining the power of the Founding Titan and leading thousands of Colossal Titans across the seas in order to trample all those who live outside the borders of Paradis, Eren's former friends in the Scout Regiment are now left with the tough scenario of potentially having to kill their best friend, along with his followers, in order to save a world that has feared and hated them since the very beginning.

Instagram Artist Arklight_Blues shared this impressive crossover art that re-imagines some of the biggest players of Attack on Titan as if they were originally introduced as a part of the Joestar universe within JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, perhaps making them look more menacing in the process:

While there has never been an official crossover between the Joestars and the Scout Regiment, the Titans of Attack on Titan have seen some wild crossovers in the past, specifically with them meeting some of the biggest movers and shakers within the Marvel Universe. In a special one-shot comic book, both the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy fought against the likes of the Colossal, Armored, and Female Titans, showing how the superheroes compare to some of the deadliest creatures in the history of anime.

What do you think of this re-imagining of the biggest Titans in the style of Hirohiko Araki?